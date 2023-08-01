New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard admits Aaron Rodgers is “speaking for everyone” on the team when the QB defended their offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett against Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Payton recently made headlines when he said that Hackett, who served as Broncos head coach in 2022 for 15 games, performed “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” While the new Denver tactician later admitted that he made a “mistake” and regrets his comments, it was too late since the whole sports world has already heard his comments.

Of course it didn't sit well to Jets fans and players alike, including Rodgers who put Payton in a bodybag with a strong rebuttal. The New York QB slammed Payton and said, “It made me feel bad that someone who has accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some easy fall if it doesn't go well for that team this year.”

For his part, Allen Lazard showed his love for Nathaniel Hackett and called him the “best teacher” he has ever had. Before his brief stint with the Broncos, Hackett actually served as the Green Bay Packers' OC from 2019 to 2021, during which Lazard worked with him.

Lazard also emphasized that all of the Jets feel the same way as Aaron Rodgers when he slammed Sean Payton.

“Hackett is the best teacher I’ve ever had in my life. His personality, his style of teaching, coaching, his vulnerability just to be himself, I think it’s very powerful and it speaks to high regard of him being comfortable with himself,” Lazard said, via New York Daily News.

“I think what Aaron said spoke for everyone here. At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. We have bigger things to worry about than people worry about our offensive coordinator.”

Sean Payton moving on from Nathaniel Hackett, Aaron Rodgers drama

Rodgers also called Payton's criticism of Hackett as something “inappropriate. After all, there was really no need for Payton to further drag Hackett's name to the mud after the veteran coach was fired for his struggles with the Broncos.

“I think it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches' names out of his mouth,” Rodgers added.

It was also not only Rodgers who fired back at Payton over his harsh comments. Jets head coach Robert Saleh also threw a not-so-subtle dig at his Broncos counterpart.

“I'm not going to acknowledge Sean. He’s been in the league a while, he can say whatever the hell he wants,” Saleh said. “Obviously, we're doing something right if you have to talk about us when we don't play (the Broncos) until Week (5). I'm good with it. And the guys in our locker room have earned everything that’s coming to them.”

As for Payton, he has heard Rodgers' comments about him. However, instead of further fueling the heated argument brewing between the two teams, he decided to take a step back and simply move on from it. When asked about the Jets QB's response, the 59-year-old coach only said, “No. We’re past it.”

It will definitely be interesting to watch how the game will pan out when the Jets and Broncos meet in the 2023 season. Considering everything that has been said so far, it's safe to exp;ect that both teams will come out with plenty of motivation to win their showdown.