One of the most intriguing storylines during the NFL offseason was Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets. Rodgers is no longer with the Green Bay Packers and it looked like the Jets were finally going to have a quarterback that could take the team far. Then, disaster hit. Rodgers' first game, and first season, with the Jets lasted just four plays. Rodgers tore his achilles on the first drive of the game for the Jets on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, and he will now have to miss the remainder of the season because of the injury. It is truly heartbreaking for Rodgers and Jets fans. Now, it is once again up to Zach Wilson to lead this team, and Skip Bayless, host of Undisputed, believes that he could be better than a lot of people think.

“Aaron [Rodgers] went out of his way to help this kid,” Skip Bayless said on the show. “I think it did him wonders to watch Aaron through the preseason.”

Bayless brings up a good point. Aaron Rodgers has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL during his career, and he was a great QB for Zach Wilson to look up to. Wilson has already helped lead the Jets to one big win as they did end up beating the Bills on Monday, but there is still a long road ahead.

Wilson was taken by the Jets with number two overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This is his third season with the team, and it could be a make or break year for his career.