Robert Saleh sounded encouraged about the season-ending Achilles surgery Aaron Rodgers had Wednesday, and the New York Jets coach can’t wait for the future Hall of Famer to be back around the team.

“From everything we understand, everything went great. He’s in great spirits,” Saleh explained Friday. “I’m not going to speak for him, but from everything we’ve gathered, everything is as good as can be.”

Rodgers sustained a torn Achilles in his Jets debut, a 22-16 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. He played four offensive snaps, threw one incomplete pass and was injured when sacked by Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Aaron & I have exchanged a little bit of texting back & forth. I’ve been trying to give him his space, he’s obviously going through it, but really just showing him I love him & that we miss him being around.”- Zach Wilson#Jets | #TakeFlight

pic.twitter.com/Irr0KfCpKb — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 14, 2023

The injury is absolutely crushing to a Jets team many had counted as Super Bowl contender this season. But Rodgers sounded upbeat about the surgery in an Instagram post.

“Surgery went great yesterday,” he said.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Saleh added that he’s hopeful Rodgers can rejoin the team soon.

“He’s excited to get back here,” Saleh said. “Obviously, there’s a healing process he’s got to go through, the incisions and all that stuff. But as soon as all that’s done, we’ll get him back here. But he’s fully engaged. He’s awesome.”

Zach Wilson helped lead the Jets back from a 13-3 hole Monday and will start Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. Tim Boyle will be the backup quarterback.

Saleh said earlier in the week that the Jets are looking to acquire a third quarterback with Rodgers out. The coach emphasized that any new QB would be a backup and will not challenge Wilson for the starting role.