New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is off rehabbing his torn Achilles tendon, but he still makes time for his regular Tuesday guest spot on the Pat McAfee Show. This week, Rodgers and McAfee got a surprise visit on the QB’s side of the call when Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins, who is also rehabbing an Achilles injury, popped in to give his rehab partner a hard time.

In the middle of Aaron Rodgers Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show, the Jets quarterback started looking away from the host and gesturing to someone off-camera. It turned out that the person stealing Rodgers' attention was none other than JK Dobbins.

“You are not working! Hey, he’s not working,” Dobbins said to the Jets QB and his camera. “Hey, look. I’m out here working, I see him on TV talking on the phone!

The whole interruption brought on big laughs from McAfee, his co-host AJ Hawk, and Rodgers himself.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Last week, Rodgers told McAfee that he and Dobbins were rehabbing together after having the same surgery.

“I had to work in rehab with JK Dobbins right now,” Rodgers told McAfee. “Awesome kid who’s gone through a couple rough injuries the last few years. Fantastic player. And had the same surgery as me and we’re both inspiring each other to push this thing.”

After the interruption this Tuesday, Rodgers said he loves Dobbins and is enjoying doing his rehab with the Ravens running back. He did admit the two are in very different situations, though, as Dobbins is trying to come back from his injury at 24 while the QB is 39.

On the flipside, Dobbins’ Achilles will take much more pounding when he comes back as a running back vs the physical stress a quarterback deals with.