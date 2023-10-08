Four snaps. In just four snaps, Aaron Rodgers' first season with the New York Jets ended when he suffered an Achilles tear while taking a sack. The star quarterback is expected to miss the entire regular season, and potentially the playoffs if the Jets get there. Even with that timeline, though, Rodgers is doing everything he can to make it back to the field.

Recently, Aaron Rodgers shared photos of his injury rehab process on Instagram. The Jets star quarterback is seen doing a lot of exercises on the foot where he suffered his Achilles injury.

Rodgers' Achilles injury put the Jets' plans and expectations for the 2023 season in jeopardy. The team was built under the idea that they will be competing for a Super Bowl with Rodgers leading the way. While there's still a tiny chance of them making it there, it seems unlikely given Zach Wilson's reputation and past performances.

The good news is that Zach Wilson has shown flashes of improvement this season. For a brief moment, the young quarterback looked pretty good in the face of an underrated Chiefs defense. There's still a lot of that needs to be done, but there's hope that Wilson can manage to lead the Jets to the playoffs.

From there? Who knows what's going to happen. Rodgers is sure to be out for the entire regular season. If the Jets somehow make it to the postseason, though, the likelihood of Rodgers returning increases. The risks are definitely there, but if you have a shot at the Super Bowl… you're probably going to take it.