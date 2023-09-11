The JK Dobbins injury in Week 1 of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game was one of, if not, the most impactful injury on Sunday. The young running back tore his Achilles tendon and is out for the season, leaving the Ravens with Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon on their roster. This injury situation led to increased speculation that the Ravens could go outside the building to add a runner, like the Indianapolis Colts’ unhappy star Jonathan Taylor, but head coach John Harbaugh says he’s good with what the team already has.

“Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team will not look outside the organization to add a running back,” ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley tweeted Monday. “‘We're good,’ he said. ‘I like the guys we got.’”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, this is what John Harbaugh would say in the immediate aftermath of the JK Dobbins injury. He needs Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon to be confident and ready for Week 2 against the Bengals after the team’s relatively easy Week 1 win.

This Bengals matchup will be much tougher for the Ravens than their Week 1 opponent, so Harbaugh and the front office may be seeing things differently soon if they are not privately already.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

After giving quarterback Lamar Jackson a $52 million per year contract this offseason, the next few years are Super Bowl or bust for the Ravens, a franchise that almost always prioritizes long-term stability over win-now moves.

That said, Edwards had just 32 yards on eight carries Sunday, while Hill had eight totes for just nine yards, although he did score two touchdowns. As for Gordon, he is a two-time Pro Bowler, but the 30-year-old back hasn’t had a meaningful role in the NFL since 2021.

If the Ravens do decide to add a running back to the room, they could sign a free agent like Kareem Hunt, poach a young runner off a practice squad, make a smaller trade for a player like Philadelphia Eagles RB Rashad Penny, or go big and make a blockbuster deal for Jonathan Taylor.