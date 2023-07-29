As fantasy football enthusiasts gear up for the 2023 NFL season, one player who has been a perennial favorite in leagues across the nation is talented Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. His career has been a rollercoaster ride, marked by flashes of brilliance on the field, but also marred by injuries and inconsistent play. This article takes a closer look at Mixon's performance in 2022, his comparison with other running backs, the team outlook for the Bengals, and his fantasy prospects for the upcoming season.

Mixon's 2022 Performance and Potential

The 2022 season proved to be a mixed bag for Joe Mixon. Although he dealt with some injuries, when he was on the field, he demonstrated his worth as a solid contributor to fantasy squads. He managed six top-12 weekly finishes and four more within the top-24 among running backs. These provide a promising sign of his potential in the 2023 fantasy landscape, provided he stays healthy.

One of the factors that make Mixon an intriguing fantasy option is his place within one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL. The Bengals boast a talented quarterback in Joe Burrow, and an impressive group of wide receivers, including Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Opposing defenses must respect the Bengals' potent passing game, which should create ample opportunities for Mixon to shine on the ground.

Age is another crucial aspect to consider when evaluating Mixon's fantasy outlook. At 27 years old, he remains in his prime, offering several more productive years of football ahead. This makes him an attractive prospect for dynasty leagues, where owners seek players with longevity.

However, it's not all sunshine and roses for Mixon. Concerns about his injury history and off-the-field issues loom large. These pose a risk for fantasy owners. Furthermore, the presence of other capable running backs on the Bengals' roster could potentially limit Mixon's workload. These include guys such as Chase Brown and Chris Evans. This could affect his fantasy production.

JOE MIXON WITH TOUCHDOWN NO. 5 ON THE DAY 🔥pic.twitter.com/o0BGZVJU9E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 6, 2022

Mixon in Comparison to Other Running Backs

When it comes to comparing Joe Mixon to other running backs, let's first look at his contract. Mixon's current deal is viewed as comparable to other top running backs in the league. This highlights his high value to the team. In fantasy football rankings, he has been placed as the 14th-best running back, making him a reliable option. That said, he is not necessarily among the elite tier.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the flip side, his unpredictable performance has earned him the label of a “volatile option.” This may concern some fantasy owners. While widely recognized as a solid running back in the NFL and fantasy football circles, Mixon might not be considered an absolute top-tier option due to his occasional inconsistency.

Team Outlook

The Cincinnati Bengals are projected to have a strong showing in the 2023-24 NFL season. Of course, quarterback Joe Burrow will lead the charge as one of the standout players defining the season. We just hope he recovers quickly from his recent injury. Aside from him, the Bengals boast a talented offense featuring wide receivers Chase, Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. Again, this should create favorable conditions for Joe Mixon to excel on the ground.

For his part, Mixon will likely maintain low-end RB1 value in fantasy football leagues. This makes him a desirable choice for championship contenders. However, competition in the Bengals' backfield could influence Mixon's fantasy production, as we already mentioned. If Mixon can stay healthy and secure a consistent workload, he undoubtedly possesses the potential to be a valuable addition to fantasy teams in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Fantasy Outlook for 2023

Joe Mixon has maintained an impressive average of over 15 PPR (points per reception) points per game for three consecutive seasons. However, replicating this performance for a fourth season isn't a guarantee. The 27-year-old running back's 2022 campaign showcased inconsistency. We saw some standout performances interspersed among lackluster ones. The departure of third-down back Samaje Perine might shift Mixon's role, but the Bengals have added rookie Chase Brown and retained backup speedster, Trayveon Williams. That's alongside pass-downs specialist Chris Evans. Additionally, the Bengals' offense seemed to rely heavily on Joe Burrow's arm. That resulted in a five-year low of 15.0 carries per game for Mixon.

Barring any off-field incidents, Mixon still holds value as a lead running back in a potent offense. However, his week-to-week performances could prove frustrating for fantasy owners. As a result, we expect Mixon drafted as a starter between the 30th and 40th overall picks.

Conclusion

In summary, Joe Mixon presents significant potential as a fantasy football asset for the 2023 NFL season. With a solid track record of productivity when injury-free, Mixon offers the promise of generating valuable fantasy points. Being a part of the Bengals' high-octane offense is also a huge plus. However, cautious optimism is warranted due to his injury history and competition from other capable running backs on the Bengals' roster. Should fantasy owners adopt a prudent approach and weigh the risks and rewards carefully, Mixon has the potential to be an invaluable addition to their teams in the upcoming season and beyond.