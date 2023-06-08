Joe Mixon appeared to be a name the Cincinnati Bengals could have moved this offseason.

Mixon, who is 26 years old, will make $12.79 million this season. He has no guaranteed money left on his salary, so Cincinnati could save more than $10 million if it releases him.

However, Mixon told Sports Illustrated's Elise Jessie he is not concerned about his future due to his relationship with Bengals owner Mike Brown, among others in the franchise.

“You hear a lot of noise, but at the same time, when you don't pay attention and you don't see it, none of that affects you,” Mixon said.

Mixon said the Bengals' front office has backed him “100 percent.”

“It's a great thing to see what matters most is Mike Brown,” Mixon said. “…He embraced me since day one, and I love Mike. I know Mike loves me too, so it's a great thing to have.”

The Bengals and Mixon advanced to the AFC Championship game after they lost Super Bowl LVI in 2021. Cincinnati is looking to stay a championship contender in 2023.

Last season, Mixon played in 14 games and had 210 carries for 814 yards and seven touchdowns. He had his best statistical year as a receiver, catching 60 passes for a career-best 441 yards and two touchdowns.

His best season to this point came in 2021, when he had a career-high 292 rushes for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns. He ranked No. 4 in the NFL in rushing touchdowns behind the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor (18), Arizona Cardinals' James Conner (15) and New England Patriots' Damien Harris (15).

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said previously that Mixon's future is with the Bengals.