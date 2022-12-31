By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Joe Mixon made an extremely confident statement in reference to the Cincinnati Bengals’ standing in the AFC, per Ben Baby of ESPN.

“At the end of the day, what people got to realize and understand, we the big dog of the AFC and that’s just what it is,” Mixon said. “For anything to happen, it goes through us.”

Mixon’s comments will certainly catch the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs’ attention. The Bills and Chiefs are tied for the best record in the conference heading into Week 17. Meanwhile, Joe Mixon and Cincinnati trail both teams by 1 game. The Bengals are the reigning AFC champions which is surely a major boost for their confidence. And they can make a massive statement with a win over the Bills on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals will increase their odds of earning home field advantage with a victory over Buffalo as well. Mixon addressed needing to defeat the Bills for that reason, per Ben Baby as well.

“We know what our end goal is and in order to get to that end goal we got to get through Buffalo,” Joe Mixon said. “We got to keep one week at a time and everything else take care of itself.”

WR Tyler Boyd previously called the Bills’ defense “basic.” Cincinnati’s confident talk will give Buffalo plenty of motivation heading into Monday. It will be interesting to see if Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd can back their statements up in the game.

With Joe Burrow and Josh Allen leading the charge for both teams, the Bengals-Bills Monday night clash projects to be a thrilling affair.