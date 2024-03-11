Actor John Cena came out wearing…nothing…at the Oscars.
During the presentation for Best Costume Design, the actor did this to pay homage to the streaker who ran on stage at the 46th Oscars in 1974. It was a famous moment when David Niven introduced Elizabeth Taylor, Variety reports.
John Cena's streaker dedication at the Oscars
Before this bare moment happened, host Jimmy Kimmel asked the audience, “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?”
He added, “I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy?”
At this point, the WWE star looked out onto the stage from behind the set. No, he didn't reveal all. But his upper body indicated that he wasn't wearing anything.
Cena then said, “I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit. I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event, you know. You should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke.”
“The body is not a joke,” Cena responded when the host said it was supposed to be funny.
The action star eventually came out on stage. He wore just a large envelope covering his essentials. After a cutaway, he appeared again, this time wearing a gold toga.
It was a standout moment for Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena. And hey, it made for a nice tribute to the '70s, when streaking was a popular pastime. Luckily, the envelope didn't drop, so plenty was left to the imagination.