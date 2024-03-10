The 2024 Academy Awards got off to a funny start with Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue.
It's the comedian's fourth time hosting, so he's probably more comfortable on stage and knows what jokes will resonate with the celebrity-filled audience. His experience showed.
The host kicked things off, and the Oscars started with a montage of the nominated films this year. Then, Jimmy showed up with Barbie's Margot Robbie, in a scene that looked like it was straight out of Barbie.
Robbie, as the main character, says to Kimmel, “You're so beautiful.”
“I know. I was thinking that,” Kimmel replied. “I haven't eaten in three weeks. I'm so hungry. I have to go host the Oscars.”
Then, the show cuts to the Dolby Theatre, where the event is being held. The host walked out on stage and kicked off the evening's entertainment.
“Thank you for that partial standing ovation,” he quipped.
He then explained that the Oscars would surely exceed the time limit. “It's going to be a long night,” he added.
“This night is full of enormous talent and untold potential. But so was Madame Web,” he joked about the flop movie starring Sydney Sweeney. “So who knows?”
Then, he went on about Barbie. “You had a better chance of buying our daughter a pack of Marlboro Reds before buying a Barbie doll,” he said about how the movie made the doll popular again.
“Look kids! It's Barbie and Ken,” he pointed out at Ryan Gosling and Robbie sitting close to each other. “Even if neither one of you wins an Oscar tonight, you both already won something much more important: the genetic lottery.”
“Ryan, you are so hot,” he added. “Let's go camping together and not tell our wives.”
It was Oppenheimer's time now, as he looked at the director in the audience.
“This is a fascinating person. Christopher Nolan doesn't have a smartphone, he doesn't use email, and he writes his scripts with no internet connection. Which is a powerful way of saying, ‘I will not allow my porn addiction to get in the way of my work.'”
Jimmy talked about Robert Downey Jr.'s high points in his career, his past being a “high point” as well. “Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket, or do you have a very rectangular penis?” he asked the Iron Man actor.
Messy the Dog from Anatomy of a Fall was in attendance and talked about how he might win performance of the year. “I haven't seen an actor eat vomit like that.”
He then addressed Emma Stone.
“She was so unbelievably great in Poor Things. Emma played an adult woman with a brain of a child. Like the lady who gave the rebuttal of the State of the Union the other night,” he joked.
Kimmel talked about how long movies were in 2023. “When I went and saw Killers of the Flower Moon, I had my mail forwarded to the theatre,” the host said in remarks to the three-plus hours the film is.
Bradley Cooper got addressed by the host and Cooper's mother, who was in attendance. “How many times can one bring his mom to a date before he's dating his mom,” said Kimmel.
Robert De Niro also got roasted for dating younger. “Remember that kid from the Fabelmans? This is what he looks like now,” he stated as Steven Spielberg is shown.
The comedian discussed the SAG-AFTRA strike and WGA. He said that AI won't replace jobs, but younger and more attractive people can take them now. It then went into applause from the audience to support the people behind the scenes, like truck drivers, sound people, and everyone who isn't on film.
“It's golden time, everybody!” he added before entering the Actress in a Supporting Role category.
Jimmy Kimmel is a natural at hosting. After all, he has his own late-night talk show, so he has plenty of practice. We'll see how many more Oscar gigs he'll have after this. He's off to a great start.