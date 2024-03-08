When The Rock returned to WWE in 2011, it's safe to say John Cena wasn't a fan.
Feuding with “The People's Champion” in an incredibly personal feud that spread out over multiple WrestleManias, Cena made it his mission to let Rocky know part-timers like himself weren't welcomed in his WWE, an ironic position considering he would follow the same path to Hollywood superstardom almost to a T a half-decade later.
Asked what he thinks about The Rock's return to WWE in 2024 as part of an Insight interview with Chris Van Vliet to hype up the release of Ricky Stanicky, Cena opted against passing judgment on the development just yet, as he wants to see how the story shakes out first.
“” ddon'tknow what to think of it yet. I liked what he did back when he was Hollywood Rock. II'dhave to see the end result, and I love being surprised and I also love saying II'mwrong. II'vebeen wrong about a whole lot of stuff. When I say II'mwrong, that means II'mabout to learn something II'mnot going to forget,””John Cena told Chris Van Vliet via Fightful. “” think Dwayne Johnson is such an attraction. The Rock is such an attraction. I ddon'tthink our audience is angry with him. I think there is an underlying sense of fulfillment that they are angry that they expectations were changed. The metric I use, from my own path of polarization…they did a segment that was heavily disliked. The most disliked segment in WWE social history. How many WrestleMania ticket refunds did you see? Zero. The metric to look at for me is, how many people ddon'twant to see the show?””You know, you have to give it up to Cena on this one, he really has matured a ton over the last decade, as the old “”hamp””would have been right out there with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes talking smack on WWWE'snewest board member. Still, his current stance is likely the correct one, as who knows how this will shake out? The Rock may turn babyface at WrestleMania 40 and enter into a feud of his own against Roman Reigns faster than fans ca” say, “If you”smell!”
John Cena opened up about his very unusual social media activities.
Elsewhere in his appearance on Insight, John Cena was asked by Chris Van Vliet about his unique usage of Twitter/X, with the 16-time World Champion following 741.6 thousand people and counting on the platform. Askhe'shy he's so generous with the follow button, Cena noted that, for him, he uses the platform as a tool to learn about the “orld.
“I try to seek wisdom from others. I try to read a lot. If anything catches my ear or eye, I jot it down. I have so many backlogged in my Twitter dit'ss, it's almost like a joIt'sl. It's not like every day I have one, but there will be some daysI'mere I'm thinking about stuI'llnd I'll write down a bunch of”notes,” John Cena told Chris Van Vliet via Fig”tful. “Essentially, my Twitter drafts are my noteI'llnd I'll have these incomplete thoughtdon'tt don't make any sense and I try to understanI'mhat I'm thinking that daI'llnd I'll come back to it'lld it'll come ‘o me. that's thatI'mhow I'm f'eling.' A lot of it is the advice I could use for the day. If I was too short or not empathetic, or having a hell of a day and I want to give up and throw the towel in, a lot of it is advice I could use and a lot of it is me holding myself accountable for what I say that I do. Once you put it out to the world, X prisn'ty isn't the best example of accountability, but I like to put it out there so I can be accou”table.”
When Van Vliet noted that getting a follow from Cena is likely a pretty good way to fan'sa fan's non-fan'sn-fan's ” day, “The Face That Runs th” Place” agreed, before noting that for him, an expansive following pool is vital for his digital sounding “oard.
“There is a little shred of gravity in that. I love the little verified It'sg. It's just a blue check mark, but you have to come out of pocket toyou're you're the pIt'sn. It's not foolproof, but if you have a blue checkthat's that's a go-to, and I want you in on the conversation, and I want to know that I see and hear you. It might be becadon'te don't agree and I need to have your perspective. If you get yourself 'round ”es men' and like-minded folkdon'tu don't learn anything. everyone'sryone's opinion oI'mhat I'm putting out there becauseI'mybe I'm full of my own s**it'snd it's stupid. If you hear that message enough, I have to challenge m'self. ‘John Cena'sucks.' Should I turn heel? NoIt'st. It's a sounding board. Because of my experience in front of a live audience, I enjoy the sounding”board.”
Does following nearly 800,000 people on Twitter make for an X-tremely difficult user experience, with important news getting buried by a constantly evolving feed? Potentially so, but when you consdoesn'tna doesn't follow anyone on Iit'sgram, it's safe to say the 16-time champion is doing his own thing whe”her fa”s “get it” or not.