Actor John Travolta posted a heartwarming birthday tribute to his son, Benjamin, on Instagram.

Benjamin Travolta just turned 13, and he's the son of the actor and his late wife, Kelly Preston, according to E! News.

The post reads, “I can't believe my baby boy is now a teenager.” The Saturday Night Fever star then added, “Ben turns 13 today. I love you my son!”

In the post, there's a montage of videos and photos of Benjamin, accompanied by Stevie Wonder's You Are the Sunshine of My Life.

One of the photos is of Benjamin with a dog, and another of him staring at the camera as a young kid. Another features a video of him singing into a giant Hershey's Strawberry syrup container.

Jett Travolta is another son of John and Kelly, who passed away at age 16 after a seizure. In addition to Jett, they have a daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, who is 23.

Ella Bleu also posted a nice tribute to her brother on Instagram. Her post reads, “Happy Birthday my sweetest Benjamin, ” She added, “It feels like yesterday you were this young and now you're 13!! I love you!” The post features a photo of Benjamin as a young kid.

John Travolta has made other news recently about his near-death experience when flying a plane. He had a flight that he was piloting that lost its instruments, electricity, and other things needed to control a flight. He mentioned, “I knew what it felt like to absolutely think you're going to die,” Entertainment Tonight noted.

