John Travolta opens up about a terrifying near-death experience while flying an airplane back in 19992.

Actor-slash-licensed pilot John Travolta recalls a harrowing near-death experience during a recent London screening of his upcoming short film, The Shepherd.

The Shepherd is based on Frederick Forsyth's 1975 novella. Coincidentally, it also mirrors his own life-altering experience. The narrative follows a Royal Air Force pilot (Ben Radcliffe) seeking help from another pilot (Travolta) after an electrical failure in his plane.

Like the plot, Travolta revealed that he also encountered a total electrical failure in a corporate jet over Washington D.C. The incident, which occurred before he discovered Forsyth's book, left a lasting impact on him. “So when I read the book, it resonated more because of this experience I'd personally had.”

The actor did not specify the date of the incident but mentioned a 1992 engine failure in a 1995 New Yorker interview.

John Travolta explained his experience while flying with his family. Reportedly, he had to make an emergency landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Later on, he would confront the fear of imminent death.

The actor drew parallels between his own experience and the character portrayed by Ben Radcliffe in the film, emphasizing the despair one feels when confronted with the possibility of death.

“I saw the Washington D.C. Monument and identified that Washington National Airport was right next to it, and I made a landing just like [the character Freddie] does in the film. So I'm reading this book saying, ‘I've lived this.'”

At the same time, he also recounted the moment of relief when the plane descended to a lower altitude.

Travolta's connection to Forsyth's novella deepened when he purchased a Vampire jet, the same aircraft featured in the film.