John Travolta is considered one of the best stars in Hollywood over the past several decades. John Travolta photos create a remarkable gallery for a brilliant career. He has starred in various hit films including Hairspray, Face/Off, The General's Daughter, and many more. Travolta is also a two-time Oscar Award nominee. Given his legendary acting career, have you ever wondered what the John Travolta home looks like? This article features the John Travolta mansion, a $10 million structure in Ocala, Florida.

2001 was a busy year for Travolta. He starred in multiple movies including Swordfish and Domestic Disturbance. However, Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston still found the time to do some real estate shopping. In fact, with several blockbusters, Travolta treated himself by picking up a Florida mansion and added a personal airplane runway that runs 3,600 feet to the property. The addition of the runway cost Travolta $6 million more. Although it cost a lot of money, it was the fruits of Travolta's hardwork that allowed him to make his day dream a reality. The John Travolta home is something else.

Here are some photos of John Travolta's $10 million mansion in Ocala, Florida.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Completed in 2003, just two years after purchasing the home, Travolta would move in. The mansion itself encompasses 7,600 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The mansion features tall windows to view Travolta's personal airstrip, a spacious living room, a dining area, a 16 car garage converted into a fitness center, a games room with a billiards pool table and a wet bar, and many more.

While the home's interior showcases airport vibes, it's the property's outdoors that takes the cake. Headlined by Travolta's private runway, the backyard also contains parking spaces for the Face/Off star's private jets. Moreover, Travolta can also easily get some fresh air by taking a dip in the backyard swimming pool. John Travolta mansion photos tell quite a visual story.

With a home like this, it seems like the perfect estate for a mega action star like Travolta to reside in. With airport vibes, it is an absolute dream for an airplane fan like Travolta.

Travolta is one of the most iconic actors to have several notable performances in the big screens. As a result, the two time Oscar Award nominee can ultimately afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travolta has a net worth of around $250 million. The John Travolta home is part of it.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on John Travolta's $10 million mansion in Ocala, Florida.