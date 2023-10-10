On Tuesday, October 10th, we have a great slate of playoff baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 7-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Tuesday, October 10th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Jose Altuve 1+ Hits

Carlos Correa 1+ Hits

Royce Lewis 2+ Total Bases

Yordan Alvarez 2+ Total Bases

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +781

Jose Altuve has been one of the most consistent hitters in Major League Baseball for over a decade, and he shows no signs of slowing down. In 2023, he hit .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, and 44 walks. He also had a .395 slugging percentage and a .779 OPS.

Altuve is a tough out for any pitcher, but he is especially dangerous against right-handers. In his career, he has a .322 batting average, .395 slugging percentage, and .783 OPS against righties. On Tuesday, Altuve will face off against Sonny Gray, a right-handed pitcher for the Minnesota Twins. Gray is a good pitcher, but he has had a rough go when facing off against Jose Altuve. Altuve has hit off Gray to the tune of a .343 batting average, 12-for-35, with an OBP of .361, SLG of .371, and OPS of .733.

I believe that Altuve is in a great position to have at least one hit against Gray in Game 3 of the ALDS. He is a great contact hitter, he is good at hitting fastballs, and he is good at hitting pitches in the zone. He is also playing in a familiar ballpark where he has hit very well in the past.

Carlos Correa 1+ Hits

Carlos Correa is one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball, and he has a history of performing well against the Houston Astros. In 2023, Correa hit .230 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs. He also had a .349 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage.

In Game 3 of the ALDS, Correa will face off against Cristian Javier, a right-handed pitcher for the Astros. Javier is a good pitcher, but he has been vulnerable on the road this season. In 2023 on the road, he has a 5.42 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP with a 4-3 record. Also, Correa is coming off game 2 of the ALDS where he went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs, and one walk. If he can continue his hot streak the Twins can take a 2-1 lead in the series and easily hit the over in with this prop.

Royce Lewis 2+ Total Bases

Royce Lewis is one of the most exciting young players in Major League Baseball. He is a five-tool player with the potential to be a superstar. In his rookie season in 2023, Lewis hit .309 with seven doubles, 15 home runs, and 20 walks. He also had a .395 slugging percentage and a .779 OPS.

In Game 3 of the ALDS, Lewis will face off against Cristian Javier, a right-handed pitcher for the Houston Astros. He has hit well of right-handed pitchers throughout the season with a .307 batting average to go along with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs in 183 plate appearances.

He is a big part of the reason the Minnesota Twins are in the position that they are in to potentially make a run deep into the playoffs. While he has been on the shelf for the Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays he was able to help them get through that series with two home runs and two walks until he was sidelined with an injury but with him back in the Twins' lineup it is much-needed and with the way he's been hitting and drawing walks he should get over this total on the prop with no problem.

Yordan Alvarez 2+ Total Bases

Yordan Alvarez is one of the most feared hitters in Major League Baseball. He has a powerful left-handed swing that can generate extra-base hits all over the ballpark. In his young career, Alvarez has already hit 87 home runs and driven in 305 RBIs.

In Game 3 of the ALDS, Alvarez will face off against Sonny Gray, a right-handed pitcher for the Minnesota Twins. Gray is a good pitcher, but he has been vulnerable against left-handed hitters this season. In 2023, he had a 4.83 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP against lefties. Also, Alvarez is a good fastball hitter, and he has a career batting average of .310 against fastballs which is Sonny Gray's primary pitch that he throws 60% of the time.

Alvarez will have two or more total bases against Gray in Game 3 of the ALDS. He has the power, the ability to hit fastballs, and the discipline to hit pitches in the zone. He is also playing in a hitter's ballpark and he is the type of player who steps up in big moments.