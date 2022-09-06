Josh Allen is a top-tier quarterback in the NFL. Some even argue he’s the best, and they wouldn’t be off-base. Is he good enough to be MVP and to carry the Buffalo Bills to a Super Bowl appearance? Let’s see. With the Bills’ season about to begin, here are some Josh Allen predictions for the 2022 NFL season.

Allen was once a laughingstock, but he has since evolved into one of the NFL’s genuinely elite quarterbacks. Despite the Bills’ success, however, the former No. 7 overall pick had a somewhat erratic first two seasons in the league. Due to this, some felt he may never measure up to his draft ranking. Those doubts were swiftly dispelled in 2020 when Allen garnered second-team All-Pro honors and was nominated for league MVP. He built on that with a superb 2021 as well.

The 26-yera-old enters 2022 on the short list of MVP front-runners after another outstanding season. Everyone can debate about who is the best quarterback in today’s NFL, but any conversation that excludes Allen isn’t a genuine discussion.

Having said that, here are three bold predictions for Bills star Josh Allen for the 2022 NFL season.

3. Josh Allen has career-high TDs

Allen has been a touchdown machine since taking over as the Bills’ main quarterback. He still needs to surpass 40 touchdowns in a season, but this should be the first season that happens. With the campaign lasting 17 games, Allen will have plenty of opportunities to improve on his past two seasons (37 and 36 passing touchdowns).

With Allen leading the way, the Bills’ offense will also end the regular season as one of the most efficient in the NFL.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better-balanced lineup than the Bills’. Take note that in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bills grabbed Georgia playmaker and pass-catching genius RB James Cook to go with Devin Singletary as their third-down back. The Bills also selected Boise State slot specialist Khalil Shakir in the fifth round.

Additionally, Cole Beasley was replaced in free agency by Jamison Crowder. Despite having the advantage at first, Crowder reportedly seems to have been replaced by Isaiah McKenzie after some impressive preseason snaps. What is the significance of this? In this very same capacity, Beasley has seen over 100 targets in the previous three years. Although Crowder and McKenzie have similar ceilings, McKenzie has surpassed Crowder and is a very fascinating new target for Allen.

The Bills also added to their depth by signing O.J. Howard, who will join Dawson Knox in the tight end room. He brings extra athleticism to the position.

Crowder, Cook, and Howard join an already stacked offense led by one of the league’s greatest receivers, Stefon Diggs. And then they also have everyone’s favorite fantasy breakthrough WR, Gabriel Davis. Opposing defenses will be forced to pick their poison as the Bills have more than one response for each and every defensive scheme.

This wide selection of weaponry will be on full display and should be fully maximized by Allen throughout the season. This will translate into more touchdown passes for him than ever before. It also means things will open up for him to be a golden rushing QB once more.

2. Josh Allen wins MVP

Allen builds on his achievements from the previous two seasons and should have an MVP-caliber campaign in 2022. He should essentially top his position in all metrics.

Josh Allen is heading into year 5 in the NFL and the MVP hype around him has never been stronger. Yet, the @BuffaloBills QB has faced his share of doubters and obstacles throughout his football journey. pic.twitter.com/5NLQHeoiF0 — NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2022

Keep in mind that Allen is coming off a 4,407-yard, 36-touchdown throwing season, as well as being the Bills’ second-leading runner (763 yards). He also entered another orbit during the playoffs, shredding a Bill Belichick defense and going toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes in a postseason epic.

Allen is rightfully the favorite to win the MVP award this season. Since selecting Allen in 2018, the Bills have improved each season. Allen also followed up a fantastic 2020 season with an even more outstanding 2021 campaign. He has, in fact, now surpassed 4,400 yards and 35 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. As such, fans expect the Bills to win 10 games for the fourth consecutive season.

Allen’s trajectory should continue to go up, up, and away, resulting in his first (of multiple) MVP win.

1. Josh Allen leads the Bills to the Super Bowl

The Bills were eliminated from the playoffs last season, and Allen definitely wants to get the Bills to the Super Bowl this year. Losing offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the New York Giants may stall Buffalo’s offense’s development, but Allen has already worked with new OC Ken Dorsey. As mentioned above, he also possesses a diverse arsenal of weapons.

Experts anticipate WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis to have big seasons, while recently selected RB James Cook is Allen’s first RB who can consistently grab passes out of the backfield. We anticipate the Bills to enter the playoffs as the AFC’s top seed, with Allen playing a central role. As a consequence, no shock if he wins MVP.

After everything is said and done, Allen is primed to obtain the only things he has lacked thus far in his career: an MVP award and a Super Bowl appearance (maybe even a ring). He will get both this coming season.