The biggest goal of the Dallas Cowboys in the next season is to get Dak Prescott all the momentum and offensive rhythm that he needs. A huge step towards that goal would be getting reinforcements for their trenches. They achieved that goal in the NFL Draft. It is also not just because the Mike McCarthy-led squad drafted Tyler Guyton but they might also get to keep Tyler Smith due to this acquisition, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL.
Depth in the trenches
The Cowboys are getting a lot of depth in their offensive line. They notched Tyler Guyton with the 29th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. This allows them to have a front that has Tyler Smith at left tackle, Brock Hoffman manning the center spot, Terrence Steel in the right tackle position, and Zack Martin doing his magic while playing right guard.
This decision to acquire Tyler Guyton in the NFL Draft completes their main line of defense. It even looks like no pass-rusher gets to abuse Dak Prescott in the coming season. A big issue that they encountered in the postseason was getting sacked. The Green Bay Packers had their way against the Cowboys signal-caller. He was taken down with the ball in his hands four times. This was the most he has ever been sacked in a playoff game throughout his whole career.
The same story was also true during the Cowboys' regular season campaign. No amount of schemes from Mike McCarthy prevented their quarterback from violently getting hit by an opponent's defensive specialist. In fact, his 2023 run when he was sacked 39 times was the second-worst of his career. Only his unfortunate 2018 surpasses this because he was pummeled to the ground 56 times.
There is a lot of hope for him to do better. With both of these players staying in the Cowboys system, it looks like they might actually have a fair shot of smoking teams. This is especially true given how much time Prescott will have in the pocket.
Cowboys get a handy rookie
If it was a pass blocker that can easily manhandle two people in front of him is what the Cowboys need, they made the right choice. A lot of his skills largely take advantage of how physically gifted he is. For example, his lengthy arms help him keep defensive edges at opposing tackles at bay. The fact that he is also a fairly lean offensive lineman also helps in his agility.
One of the most important parts of his game is his IQ when it comes to recognizing broken defensive sets. He knows exactly where to block despite it not being drawn up. This is what allowed Oklahoma to thrive in the rushing game when he was at right tackle.
The only big drawback with this NFL Draft pick is his experience at the position. Before getting drafted, he only got to start at right tackle nine times. Coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys' offensive line coaches need to get him exposed to high-intensity scenarios as soon as possible to bring the best out of his skills.