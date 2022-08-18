The hidden secret behind Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl chances

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the 2023 Super Bowl favorites (+600 on FanDuel). This is an unusual place to be for the Bills who haven’t sniffed a Super Bowl since the franchise’s heyday in the early 1990s. If the team is to live up to expectations and finally win the Big Game, it will be up to Allen to carry the load. For the young signal-caller to do this, the relationship between new Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and his QB has to be on-point. And Josh Allen recently revealed that the two are already in sync.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and Josh Allen have a longstanding relationship

Since Josh Allen came into the NFL in 2018, he’s had Brian Daboll in his ear. During OTAs, training camp, practices, and on game day, the now New York Giants head coach has built Allen up and guided him to success with his tutelage and play calling.

Now that Daboll is gone to the Big Apple, there will be a new voice in Allen’s helmet this season. Former college football national championship-winning QB from the Miami Hurricanes, Ken Dorsey, is now the Bills offensive coordinator.

While Dorsey wasn’t around during Allen’s rookie season, he has been the star passer’s quarterback coach for the last three seasons.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Allen said, “like anything, you gotta work at it. It’s going to take some reps. But, in terms of hearing the voice and being comfortable with what [Dorsey’s] calling, I have supreme faith in him.”

Josh Allen also said that the “supreme faith and trust” he has in Ken Dorsey comes from their in-depth conversations and the relationship they’ve built over the course of the last three years.

“When he was in the quarterback room, obviously, we talked about a lot of different things conceptually and had very open-ended discussions about certain plays and what we like, what we don’t like. I’ve been in his ear for a long time letting him know what’s good, what’s bad for me,” Allen said of Dorsey. “In terms of knowing me, I think he’s got a step ahead of anybody because we’ve been in the same room for three years, and we’ve developed that relationship, and we’ve had those talks.”

The fact that Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey already have a strong bond is an incredibly positive thing for the Bills. Oftentimes, when a successful offensive coordinator leaves a team, the franchise brings in someone from the outside to replace him.

That could have been a major temptation for general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott, and the Bills this offseason when trying to replace Daboll. In fact, the team did bring in three coaches with more NFL play-calling experience than Dorsey.

The Bills added quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, Special Offensive Assistant Mike Shula, and offensive line coach Aaron Kromer this offseason. All these coaches — and tight ends coach Rob Boras — have NFL OC experience on their resumes. Still, the organization gave the title of Bills offensive coordinator to Ken Dorsey.

This shows that the franchise values the relationship Allen and Dorsey have created over the last three years and think this bond will get the best out of the offense.

Plus, the added bonus is that the last time the Bills’ offense relied on a former Miami Hurricanes QB (Jim Kelly), the results were pretty darn good.