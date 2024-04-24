Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is almost here, it's time to reflect on just how impactful the effects of the event can be. Not only does it affect the futures of the prospects involved, but it also greatly affects coaches and players already on the teams, like Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
This year will be no different, as 257 picks, all in some way, could change the trajectory of a team as a whole and/or individually for a player. Why, you ask? Because just one pick could determine the future of that player in a number of ways. The obvious is that it could greatly improve or diminish their production, while another is that it could determine whether they re-sign with their team or choose to move on.
This, among the other million possibilities concerning the draft, likely goes on in the minds of coaches and general managers as they attempt to process their moves in the draft. So now let's look at five current players who will be most impacted by the 2024 NFL Draft.
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
The Bills did everything they could to make themselves a Super Bowl team over the last half-decade. They went out and spent tons of money to build around their franchise quarterback in Josh Allen, yet they still were unable to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, or even play for one in that timeframe.
Moving onto 2024 and Buffalo has rid themselves of multiple starters on account of needing financial relief, as so their cap space pointed out, according to Spotrac. Two of those starters were some of Allen's main weapons in wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. That leaves Dalton Kincaid as Allen's best receiving option now.
Really, this whole draft will be about rebuilding the Bills to fit Allen again, like free agency was over the last several years.
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
At No. 6 overall, the Giants aren't exactly in the best position to be replacing Daniel Jones, that is if they want to. There have been several rumors floating that they could do everything from trade up to get quarterback Drake Maye, as ESPN's Dan Granziano reported, or they could even trade down. However, you can rest assured that whatever decision they make, particularly in the first round, it will affect Jones in some form or fashion.
If it's a quarterback, well, that means that Jones' time as New York's starting quarterback is likely coming to an end. However, if the Giants choose to stick with offense and draft one of the top three receivers in whoever is left between Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze, that just as much affects Jones and his future.
Although Jones may not be everyone in the Giants front office preferred starting quarterback, what he's been given for an arsenal while with the Giants has been less than appealing. But getting a top prospect receiver is just one need. Daniels was sacked 30 times in six games last year—10 times in one game—which ultimately led to his season ending early. Both of these issues will be a need to address for whoever the quarterback is for the Giants.
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
It seems that no matter what kind of deal the Vikings have offered Justin Jefferson over the last several months, the wide receiver has refused to sign. Whether that has something to do with numbers or not isn't certain. But it could be that Jefferson is waiting to see what the Vikings do with their first-round pick.
As of now, the Vikings are sitting at No. 11, but they also have the No. 23 pick thanks to a trade with the Houston Texans. That makes Minnesota one of the best options to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get a quarterback. Whether that happens remains to be seen.
Jefferson is one of if not the best wide receiver in the entire league. He'll definitely be looking for a lucrative deal, especially after the extension the Detroit Lions gave Amon-Ra St. Brown, but he just as much will be looking for stability and production from a starting quarterback over whatever deal he chooses to sign.
Caleb Williams, QB, most likely the Chicago Bears
It's all but a foregone conclusion that Caleb Williams will be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Bears. But the question is what will the Bears choose to do after that? They also have the No. 9 pick, to which they could go a number of ways with.
Picking just eight picks later is interesting for the Bears because it could very well lead them to a meaningful wide receiver to give to Williams. Or, it could be used to gain even more picks throughout this year’s draft and future ones. Remember, the Bears have just four picks in this year's draft, so adding more capital could be general manager Ryan Poles' best option overall.
Williams is the future for the Bears and their most important draft pick maybe in the history of the franchise when considering their history at quarterback. But it's what they choose to do after his selection that could be just as impactful to his future.
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is walking into one of the best situations any new head coach could, having a franchise quarterback like Justin Herbert. But for Herbert to be possibly the best version they've seen of him yet, Harbaugh and staff are going to need to replenish his arsenal.
Picking at No. 5, the Chargers could choose whatever they wanted, but wide receiver seems paramount at this juncture to make up for the losses of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in free agency.
As good and talented as Herbert has been since he came to the NFL, he has yet to make the real impact like most feel he should have by now. With Harbaugh guiding the ship for the Chargers, Herbert will perhaps now be given even higher expectations since it was assumed a head coach was all that he was missing. While that may have been true, every quarterback needs legitimate receiver help, making the Chargers' first-round selection greatly important.