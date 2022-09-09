Josh Allen just put Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes on notice for MVP after Rams demolition

Josh Allen doing less means that he is capable of doing way more for the Buffalo Bills. The rocket-armed, mobile QB demonstrated a style of play that should put fellow MVP contenders like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers on notice.

Allen has always been known as a playmaker. The Bills superstar dazzles with his long, powerful throws and athletic scrambles. But Buffalo utilized a different game plan to counter the human wrecking ball named Aaron Donald in the 2022 season opener. Allen got the ball out quickly, dinking and dunking his way down the field en route to a huge win.

Josh Allen’s time-to-throw at one point in the game was clocked at 2.37 seconds, the fastest of his career. And he was very accurate, completing 26 of his 31 pass attempts while getting sacked just twice.

That was the fastest time-to-throw game of Josh Allen's career: 2.37 seconds on average. And 0 off-target throws according to Tru Media tracking. Sheesh. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) September 9, 2022

When the final whistle sounded, NFL’s Next Gen Stats clocked Allen in at 2.47 seconds, which is still the second-fastest mark of his career. Although he did have two interceptions, one of them was more the fault of a bungled catch, not a poor read on the defense or inaccurate pass. The other one was definitely on Allen, though, for telegraphing a pass. For the most part, he was on the money, leading the game with 297 passing yards and 56 rushing yards. He posted the highest completion percentage in a singlr game of his career with 83.87 percent.

The Bills QB is one of the biggest dual threats in the NFL. For most quarterbacks, showing an ability to hit the long pass and elude defenders better signifies a step up. For Josh Allen, it’s the opposite. Showing more precision and patience means that he is developing into a truly unstoppable force. Of course, he still showed off that strong arm on big downfield throws, especially on his last touchdown of the game to Stefon Diggs.

Allen’s ability to make big throws and rip off big runs was always what made him special. His pocket presence has been an area of major improvement over the years but to dominate a game like he did yesterday was something different. He showed the calmness and patience of a pure pocket passer and the agility and strength of a skill position player against a defense that just won a Super Bowl.

awesome job by Josh Allen hanging in the pocket on 3rd down. Look how tight the space was when he got the ball off. pic.twitter.com/EXibcQGPIa — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 9, 2022

If Josh Allen can continue to show adaptability like this, the sky is the limit for him and the Bills. Defensive coordinators will be spending many late nights trying to come up with a plan to slow Allen down. How do you manage to stop a big quarterback with a very strong arm, brilliant pocket awarenesss, the ability to throw on the run, the athleticism to be a problem in the open field AND the smarts to change his game however it’s needed to overcome a defense’s strength?

After inserting himself in the MVP conversion over the last few seasons, this may finally be the year that Josh Allen takes home the award.