In the NFL season opener, Josh Allen and the Bills have turned in a dynamite performance against the reigning champions Los Angeles Rams, destroying them 31-10, and Twitter is loving it. I mean, who wouldn’t be in awe, especially when Allen is styling on the Rams with a filthy stiff arm like this one?

Josh Allen posterizing folks in football — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen is absurdly good at the football — 0 Days Till NFL Football (@BostonConnr) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen completed 26 out of 31 throws for 297 yards, with three touchdown throws against two interceptions. For good measure, Allen also added one rushing touchdown, highlighting the all-around skillset he provides as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Simply put, Allen is looking like a man amongst boys out there, outdueling Matthew Stafford in a game that wasn’t even close.

Josh Allen is like when you were in 4th grade playing backyard football at your friends and his older brother in 6th grade decided to play too just absolutely toying with you — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) September 9, 2022

In addition, Allen also made an impressive pass to Stefon Diggs who just pierced through the Rams’ backline to blow the game wide open, marking the final scoring play of the entertaining, if one-sided, contest.

Josh Allen is that dude. pic.twitter.com/DS63sjBLPX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2022

Allen might have Rams games encircled in his calendar, going into every battle against them with added motivation after Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey called him “trash” four years ago.

You think Josh Allen remembers when Jalen Ramsey called him trash?! 🤣🤣🤣 — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) September 9, 2022

Time and time again, Josh Allen exploited the clearly overmatched Rams, whose O-line couldn’t compensate for Allen’s methodical yet explosive dissection of the Rams’ shaky defense, who just couldn’t hold the rampant wide receivers Diggs and Gabe Davis in check, despite the presence of Ramsey, Aaron Donald, and Bobby Wagner.

Josh Allen is EASILY the best player on the field & the Rams OLine is EASILY the weakest unit. Ballgame. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 9, 2022

The Rams: "We have Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey & Bobby Wagner!" Josh Allen: pic.twitter.com/H3twggnw9Q — FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen and the Bills fell short of the ultimate prize last season, losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 42-36, in the NFL Divisional Round. But with performances like these, Allen looks primed for redemption, and everyone is excited for what Allen does next.

Yea we gotta have a real dialogue about Josh Allen. This man is unreal. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 9, 2022

I’ve seen a lot of football games in my life. But I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone like Josh Allen with my own eyes. There are no words for this. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 9, 2022

The Bills will look to continue their winning ways as they square off in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans on September 19, 7:15 PM, ET.