Bills superstar Josh Allen has NFL Twitter swooning amid utter dissection of Rams

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

In the NFL season opener, Josh Allen and the Bills have turned in a dynamite performance against the reigning champions Los Angeles Rams, destroying them 31-10, and Twitter is loving it. I mean, who wouldn’t be in awe, especially when Allen is styling on the Rams with a filthy stiff arm like this one?

Josh Allen completed 26 out of 31 throws for 297 yards, with three touchdown throws against two interceptions. For good measure, Allen also added one rushing touchdown, highlighting the all-around skillset he provides as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Simply put, Allen is looking like a man amongst boys out there, outdueling Matthew Stafford in a game that wasn’t even close.

In addition, Allen also made an impressive pass to Stefon Diggs who just pierced through the Rams’ backline to blow the game wide open, marking the final scoring play of the entertaining, if one-sided, contest.

Allen might have Rams games encircled in his calendar, going into every battle against them with added motivation after Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey called him “trash” four years ago.

Time and time again, Josh Allen exploited the clearly overmatched Rams, whose O-line couldn’t compensate for Allen’s methodical yet explosive dissection of the Rams’ shaky defense, who just couldn’t hold the rampant wide receivers Diggs and Gabe Davis in check, despite the presence of Ramsey, Aaron Donald, and Bobby Wagner.

Josh Allen and the Bills fell short of the ultimate prize last season, losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 42-36, in the NFL Divisional Round. But with performances like these, Allen looks primed for redemption, and everyone is excited for what Allen does next.

The Bills will look to continue their winning ways as they square off in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans on September 19, 7:15 PM, ET.

