The NFL season is nearly here and fantasy football drafts have begun, so fantasy managers need to know where to value players. JuJu Smith-Schuster will start with a new team this season, as he signed with the New England Patriots in the offseason.

Smith-Schuster comes in as the number-one receiver for the Mac Jones-led Patriots offense. Jones has been up and down through his first two seasons, but having better weapons like Smith-Schuster could help him.

Behind Smith-Schuster in the depth chart are DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne. New England also has a good tight-end duo with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. The Patriots added another weapon last week, signing Ezekiel Elliott to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield.

The run game of Stevenson and Elliott will be a strong part of New England's offense. There are a ton of weapons for the Patriots, but Smith-Schuster should be the top weapon. However, he isn't the same player he was back in 2018 when he hauled in 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. While Smith-Schuster is no longer one of the top fantasy wideouts, he can be productive.

With that said, here is JuJu Smith-Schuster's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Fantasy Football Outlook for the 2023 Season

JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't the same caliber fantasy player as he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he can still be valuable late in the draft. Last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster is a talented receiver, but he will be shifting from a top offense to an inconsistent unit. Kansas City is an established offensive powerhouse led by Patrick Mahomes. Smith-Schuster will now have to transition to an unproven offense led by Jones.

This past season, Jones was up and down, completing 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. This is a prove-it year for Jones, as it's his chance to show the Patriots he can be the franchise quarterback.

His rookie season in 2021 showed that he can be a quality quarterback. Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. If Jones is able to get back to the level he played at in his rookie campaign with his improved weapons, it could bolster Smith-Schuster's fantasy value.

Smith-Schuster is the top weapon in New England and could be Jones's top target. However, with the offense being unproven, Smith-Schuster projects as about the wide receiver 40-45. The 26-year-old receiver should be taken in the 8th round or later of the draft. He has the upside to be a quality flex option for fantasy managers. However, his floor is lower, as Smith-Schuster is entering his first season with the Patriots.

New England's offense drastically differs from Kansas City, where Smith-Schuster was in a proven and explosive offense. The Patriots have put solid talent around Jones, but it will be up to his play for Smith-Schuster to have a successful fantasy season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is an intriguing wide receiver option late in the draft as he has upside. If fantasy managers can get Smith-Schuster late in the draft, he could become a viable flex option this season. If you want to take Smith-Schuster in the draft, take him in the 8th round or later as a potential upside flex player.