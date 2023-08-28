When veteran players choose to join the New England Patriots, it's hardly a mystery why. Given the track record of head coach Bill Belichick, the opportunity speaks for itself. Guys want to win, and Belichick does that better than just about any other coach.

But are they also signing with the Patriots for the laughs? There seems to be a trend forming around players who have signed with the Patriots and how they describe Belichick.

Earlier this month, wide receiver addition JuJu Smith-Schuster was asked what had surprised him so far about playing for Belichick. Smith-Schuster, no stranger to having fun himself, gave an interesting answer.

“The dude actually has a funny personality,”Smith-Schuster said during an appearance with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Like, of course, when you’re not on the team, you’re not in the building with him, it’s a lot different. Just being around him lately … he’s actually funny. He loves the jokes, he loves to play around.”

Similarly, newly inked running back Ezekiel Elliott praised Belichick's sense of humor when asked about the man who runs the Patriots. In addition to calling him a great coach, the former Cowboys star remarked “He’s a funny guy,” courtesy of NESN's Dakota Randall.

For so many NFL fans, their impression of Belichick is drawn from his terse interactions with the media. He frequently repeats simplistic answers and does not hide his disdain for this required part of his job.

However, there exists plenty of evidence that Bill Belichick is indeed funny. He just doesn't seem to have any interest in revealing that side to the general public. Until that day comes, fans will just have to keep taking Patriots players at their word.