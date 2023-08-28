There's one less quarterback on the New England Patriots as of Monday afternoon.

The team cut quarterback Trace McSorley ahead on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. The move comes ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

McSorley's cut wasn't much of a surprise. The Patriots had four quarterbacks on their roster in training camp with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham being the other three. Jones and Zappe were obviously locked to make the roster.

The big question though was if the Patriots would carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. If they did, one of McSorley or Cunningham would get cut. But with Cunningham also trying to make the team as a wide receiver, it was believed for much of camp that the undrafted rookie had the inside track to make the roster of McSorley.

Of course, it's still not a guarantee that Cunningham will make the roster, either. Cunningham struggled in his first looks at receiver, failing to record a reception during the preseason as he started to play the position after New England signed him following the draft. Cunningham does add a running element though that neither Jones nor Zappe have. He rushed for 50 touchdowns during his time at Louisville and ran for 34 yards and a touchdown in his lone drive at quarterback during the Patriots' preseason opener against the Texans.

Malik Cunningham played WR in the 1st half and then breaks some ankles on the Patriots touchdown as QB in the 2nd 🤯pic.twitter.com/zr8zA5ij0l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2023

McSorley, meanwhile, didn't play much time in the preseason. He only appeared in two games, completing 1-of-4 passes for four yards. The 28-year-old could resurface on the Patriots' practice squad after Tuesday, which would allow the team to still have him as a possible emergency option.