The Chicago Bears are hoping to climb the ladder after their 3-14 season a year ago. Much of their progress will be determined by quarterback Justin Fields as he enters his third season in the NFL. Fields has established himself as one of the best running quarterbacks in recent memory, but his growth will be determined by how accurate he can be when throwing to receivers like D.J. Moore and Robert Tonyan.

#Bears game status update:

TE Robert Tonyan (back) is now questionable for tomorrow’s game. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 9, 2023

With the Bears set to open the season Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, Fields got some disturbing news about Tonyan. The former Packers tight end has been listed as questionable for the NFC North confrontation.

Tonyan had not been listed with any injury designation during the week leading up to the game, so to get listed 24 hours before the meeting with the Packers is fairly disturbing.

The Bears are counting on Tonyan and Cole Kmet to give the Bears an excellent combination at the tight end position. Fields has had some issues in the past with his short- and medium-range passing, and his tight ends are supposed to help him in that area as both have demonstrated good hands in the past.

Robert Tonyan was targeted 67 times last year while catching passes from Aaron Rodgers last year, and he caught 53 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns. Tonyan had his best season in 2021 when he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Fields ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago while averaging 7.1 yards per carry. However, he had just a 17-11 TD-to-interception ratio, and more is expected this year.