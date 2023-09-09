The Green Bay Packers will head to Soldier Field to open the season against the Chicago Bears. We are in Chicago, sharing our NFL odds series, making a Packers-Bears prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Packers will begin the Jordan Love era and hope to make an instant mark. Significantly, it will be the first new starting quarterback since 2008. The Packers will implement a game plan that calls for running the ball and stopping the run. However, it won't be as easy without Aaron Rodgers as they face a divisional rival they have dominated over the last 15 years. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon will look to mesh well in the backfield and move the chains. Likewise, the defense hopes to play efficiently.

Justin Fields believes it is his time to shine. Now, he must go out and show what he can do. D.J. Moore is the newest addition to the receiving core. Therefore, there will be higher expectations in Chicago. Moore has broken 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons. Moreover, he scored seven touchdowns last season and hopes to help Fields get better while finding the end zone more. Tremaine Edmunds also signed with the Bears. Ultimately, the Bears expect him to help them return to the days of the “Monsters on Midway” times.

The Packers lead the all-time series 104-94-6. Additionally, the Packers have won eight in a row against the Bears and nine of the last 10. The Packers are 25-5 over the previous 30 games against the Bears. Amazingly, the Packers are also 11-1 over the past 12 games at Soldier Field.

Here are the Packers-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Bears Odds

Green Bay Packers: +1.5 (-110)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chicago Bears: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-104)

Under: 41.5 (-118)

How to Watch Packers vs. Bears Week 1

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The Packers will begin the Love era and will see what he can do. Significantly, he will need to make crisp passes. Jones is the key player for the Packers. Therefore, expect him to do all he can to find open lanes and make good catches while separating himself from the defense. Jones had 15 rushes for 132 yards with one touchdown on a 8.8 yards per carry rate in the home win over the Bears last season. Conversely, he only rushed nine times for 26 yards and a 2.9 yards per carry rate in the other win over the Bears at Soldier Field.

Can this defense stop Field? They must close down the running lanes. Additionally, they must put pressure on Fields. Joe Barry's defense will have to carry the load as Love tries to find his way on offense. Thus, the Packers will rely on outside linebacker Rashan Gary and cornerback Jaire Alexander to play efficiently and make big plays. Alexander will have the task of stopping Moore.

The Packers will cover the spread if they can generate a strong running game. Next, they must prevent Fields from running all over them.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

Fields has work to do as he will face the Packers to open his season. Unfortunately, he struggled in the game at Lambeau last season as he went 7 for 11 with 270 yards and an interception while rushing eight times for 20 yards and a touchdown. Fields did slightly better in the game at Soldier Field, going 20 for 25 while still throwing two interceptions. However, he also ran six times for 71 yards and a touchdown. Fields might have to pass better to have a chance.

Khalil Herbert will get the start at running back. Significantly, he ran four times for 38 yards and caught a pass for three yards in his only game against the Packers last season. D'Onta Foremen is the backup. Likewise, Chase Claypool will be the other receiving option aside from Moore.

Edmunds will be critical to the Bears in their hopes of stopping the running game. Furthermore, he must make an immediate impact to have a chance to prevent the Packers from running all over the field.

The Bears will cover the field if Fields can produce through the air and on the ground. Then, their defense must prevent Love and Jones from running the ball relentlessly.

Final Packers-Bears Prediction & Pick

Love can be a good quarterback. However, even Rodgers endured growing pains and a losing season in his first season as a starter. Expect the Bears to finally get one over on the Packers.

Final Packers-Bears Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bears: -1.5 (-110)