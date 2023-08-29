Bear down, Chicago Bears! The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner as opening week is less than two weeks away! With full-blown excitement in the air, it is about time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Chicago Bears betting specials for 2023 will be revealed.

2022 was one for the history books in the worst way possible. Indeed, one of the worst teams in the Chicago Bears long and storied franchise finished the campaign with a 3-14 record, their worst mark since they went 1-13 in 1969. After shipping off their first pick to the Carolina Panthers for two-first round picks and another weapon for QB Justin Fields in talented wideout D.J. Moore, could there be something special brewing in the Windy City?

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chicago Bears Betting Specials for 2023

Chicago Bears to beat Green Bay Packers on the Road and at Home: +250

D.J. Moore to Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +850

Justin Fields to Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +750

Why The Chicago Bears Will Beat the Green Bay Packers on the Road and at Home

There's good news and bad news. The bad news? Chicago hasn't defeated Green Bay twice in a season since the 2007 season and has also gone down in defeat to their arch-rivals eight times in a row dating back to 2019. The good news? Aaron Rodgers is no longer a Green Bay Packers. Obviously, the Bears haven't had the greatest of fortunes when playing against the Packers and have had trouble beating this team even once over the years, but there's reason for optimism in 2023.

To start, the Bears made some noise in the free-agent market to ensure that things can't get much worse. Believe it or not, but the Bears' defense ranked dead-last in points allowed, points per drive allowed, and yards passing per play. Clearly needing some fresh mojo on defense, the Bears gave linebacker Tremaine Edmunds $72 million dollars over four years and shored the defensive line to showcase vast improvement on that side of the ball.

Most importantly, Green Bay should be taking a major step back this season with the loss of their Hall of Fame quarterback. The verdict is still out on successor Jordan Love, but this upcoming fall is the greatest chance that the Bears have had to down the Packers on the gridiron.

Why D.J. Moore Will Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season:

Could D.J. Moore be the missing ingredient to get the Chicago Bears back into contending status? While only time will tell, Moore is the type of playmaking talent that has lacked greatly on this roster. Plagued with poor quarterback play for the majority of his career in Carolina, the 26-year-old Moore still managed to reach the 1,000-yard threshold in both 2019 and 2021.

Remember, the Bears' offense was about as run-heavy as it gets in 2022, but with the addition of Moore to the party, it is hard to believe that Chicago won't try to improve upon their vertical passing game. Not to mention, but how impressive was Moore's first glimpse of being a Bear?

Although it was only preseason, the newly acquired pass-catcher took no time to show off his knack for the end zone in which he broke off a long 60-yard touchdown on a swing pass. With how explosive and shifty Moore looked in exhibition play, many are salivating at the thought of finding pay dirt plenty of times this fall. In fact, his career-high of seven receiving touchdowns came last year in his final season as a Carolina Panther, and it wouldn't be a shock if Moore built a strong connection with Justin Fields as a redone threat en route to at least ten TD catches.

Why Justin Fields Will Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season

At first glance, this may seem like a tough ask, but there are plenty of examples around the league of quarterbacks who improved exponentially as a thrower from within the pocket in only one season of time. For starters, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen went from completing only 58% of his passes to nearly 70% from 2019 to 2020 en route to transforming himself into a franchise quarterback. An even more similar comparison resides out east in Philadelphia with Jalen Hurts as the Eagles superstar put on a show in 2022 when his quarterback rating soared to a 101.5 mark.

Of course, Fields' athleticism is second-to-none as he came just 63 rushing yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's QB record for the most yards on the ground in a season, but the soon-to-be third-year field general averaged only 149 YPG through the air and hasn't thrown for 300 yards in any of his 25 starts at the NFL level. Still, with the amount of new weapons at his disposal in the passing game, Fields will start to run out of excuses in 2023 if he doesn't take that next step with his arm. Expect offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to air things out more to pair with the confidence that he has in his young signal caller under center. If the former Ohio State standout can put up at least 30 passing touchdowns, then Bears and betting fans will be more than ecstatic.

Final Chicago Bears Betting Specials for 2023

The range of outcomes for the 2023 Chicago Bears is absolutely wild! Expectations are tempered and for good reason, but could the Bears put up a season in which they shock the rest of the league with much-improved play on both sides of the ball? Don't be overly alarmed if the Bears take a huge leap this year and at least make bettors happy with these betting specials.

