It seems Justin Timberlake won't be able to bring sexy back to London at the moment because he's come down with the flu. Timberlake was scheduled to have a concert at The Roundhouse in Camden in preparation for his new album dropping soon and his recently announced plans for a UK and Europe tour… but his immune system had other plans.
Timberlake took to his Instagram Stories to share the news via a short video message. “Hi everybody, this is an unfortunate video to have to send out,” he began.
“But I'm sure you can tell from the sound of things,” he continued, referencing his hoarse voice, “that I am not going to be able to make it to the show on Friday… which I'm gutted about.”
“I've been here in London all week and was so excited to perform Roundhouse,” Timberlake added. He went on to explain he was battling some kind of bug that he thought was getting better, “but it just took a turn for the worse.”
Timberlake elaborated that it was the flu and would force him to postpone the concert. He captioned the video “London, I promise I'll make it up to you… Now I gotta go back to sleep.”
Timberlake is trying to make a musical comeback with his upcoming Everything I Thought It Was album dropping next month, followed by a world tour beginning in North America in late April, and making its way to Europe later in the summer. He released the first single from the new album, Selfish, in January, and his second single, Drown, is out as of Friday.
That's a lot on Justin Timberlake‘s plate, so here's hoping he loads up on vitamin C, hand washing and good night's sleeps to avoid any more concert cancellations due to illness.