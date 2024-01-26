Justin Timberlake is back in a major way

In a surprise announcement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake, the 42-year-old pop sensation, unveiled his plans for a new tour – the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The revelation came after Timberlake's recent performance in his hometown, Memphis, which marked the kickoff for his tour. The artist, who just dropped his latest single “Selfish” and shared the title of his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, is set to hit the road, promising an extraordinary experience for fans, Pitchfork announces.

During the entertaining exchange on Fallon's show, the host hinted at Timberlake's upcoming free gig at Irving Plaza in New York City, where he teased, “Jimmy’s gonna open up.” When pressed for more details, Timberlake coyly responded, “Um maybe,” sparking cheers from the audience. Fallon persistently prodded for an announcement, leading to Timberlake playfully holding up his upcoming album and stating, “No no no. I don’t have anything to announce. We’re announcing it.”

Amidst the banter, Fallon pressed Timberlake for “a little something extra,” creating suspense among the eager fans. As the crowd roared, Fallon hinted at exclusive content available on Justin Timberlake's website. Finally, after a drum roll, Timberlake exclaimed, “Oh yeah, I’m going on tour,” leaving the audience in cheers.

THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR. Tickets on sale Friday 2/2. See you soon #TFTWTOUR https://t.co/7weSxBeZXI pic.twitter.com/Di94gTjFHV — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 26, 2024

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, described by Fallon as a “world tour,” is scheduled to kick off in Vancouver on April 29 and traverse through major cities in the United States and Canada until at least July 9. Timberlake's last major tour was in 2018 and 2019, supporting his album Man of the Woods. Fans can anticipate a spectacular musical journey, as Timberlake is renowned for his electrifying live performances. The excitement builds as the world eagerly awaits the grand return of Justin Timberlake to the stage.