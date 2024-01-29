She's quite supportive of her husband's work.

Jessica Biel is a massive fan of…her husband. No surprise there. However, when it comes to his new song, Selfish, she seems to be a hardcore listener. It was so hardcore that it was deserving of a social post.

The actress posted a TikTok of her listening to the song on repeat, going about her day. The clip has gone viral, with millions of views.

Jessica Biel jamming to husband Justin Timberlake's new single on TikTok

The caption reads, “ON REPEAT @Justin Timberlake.”

Selfish was released on Friday, PEOPLE reports. It was Timberlake's first release in six years. On Saturday Night Live, he performed his second single, Sanctified.

Biel joined her hubby in New York City to support his SNL appearance.

Regarding TikTok posts, you can catch her posting about eating in the shower when she's not listening to her favorite performer.

“A ledge is really helpful,” she said as a tip about chowing down in a shower. “Something you can stick your cup, your yogurt container, your coffee on.”

She also stated, “Keep the soap out…that's a big deal” and “You gotta keep your mouth closed, 'cause I still like to get under the water when I'm chewing.”

As for Timberlake, along with the new album Everything I Thought It Was, set to be released on March 15, he's also going on tour. According to his website, he's kicking it off in Vancouver, Canada, on 4/29. From there, he'll hit major cities like San Diego, CA; Austin, TX; Las Vegas, NV; and Tampa, FL. Plus many others. The last stop is Lexington, KY, on 7/9.

Prepare for more TikToks from Jessica Biel dancing in the audience (probably not in a shower).