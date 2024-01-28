The singer performed two new songs on his SNL appearance.

If you tuned in to Saturday Night Live last night to watch Justin Timberlake, you heard a new song off his upcoming album.

The singer was the musical guest on the broadcast hosted by actress Dakota Johnson. The new single he debuted is called Sanctified, TMZ reports. Along with the new single, he performed the song Selfish.

Sanctified features guitar riffs, a lot of backing vocals, and features Tobe Nwigwe.

Justin Timberlake getting ready for his new album, Everything I Thought It Was

He's performing to gear up for the upcoming release of Everything I Thought It Was. The new album will be his first in six years, PEOPLE states. It's set to be released on March 15. Man in the Woods was his previous record, released in 2018.

Additionally, the performer recently teamed up with his *NSYNC members and recorded a new song for Trolls Band Together called Better Place.

On Apple Music 1, he discussed his new work with Zane Lowe.

“I was able, on some of the songs, to look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was because they always say…you always hear that thing about, well, there's never any truth, there's just everybody's perspective of what happened,” Timberlake said. “But to really look at it and be able to metabolize and verbalize my perspective on it, I don't think I've ever really done that before.”

Now that SNL is over, we'll see what other programs Justin Timberlake has in store in anticipation of his new work. Stay tuned…