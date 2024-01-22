You can call me Selfish...

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake surprised his fans by releasing a teaser of his new single Selfish Friday night, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The former NSYNC member also posted a video on Instagram for a teaser for his new album, Everything I Thought I Was, his first in almost five years.

While Selfish only lasts 33 seconds on YouTube, Timberlake debuted its performance to the crowd at the Orpheum Theater in his hometown Memphis, Tennessee.

For the album's teaser, Academy Award-winner Benicio Del Toro does a voice-over narration of the trailer which looked like a scene from Wes Anderson's 2023 movie Asteroid City. The video then shows a toy car driving into a gas station in the desert before it pan to Timberlake starting at the backdrop of a sunset.

“Oh, there's Justin. Why won't he turn around? What the f**k is he staring at?” Del Toro asked.

The title card at the end of the video reads, “Justin Timberlake Presents: Everything I Thought It Was”. This will be Timberlake's sixth solo album. Selfish is also the title of an NSYNC song off their 2001 album Celebrity.

His first solo release was 2002's Justified, which was released the year NSYN disbanded and won the Grammy's Best Pop Vocal Album in 2004. Off the same album, he also won Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Cry Me A River.” The song made headline recently when Timberlake's ex, a pop icon herself, Britney Spears, released her memoir The Woman In Me.

In the book she references the song's music video which features a woman who looked like her who cheats on Timberlake, as he “he wanders around sad in the rain.”

In 2006, the former boybander released FutureSex/Love Sounds which won two Grammys the following year for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (My Love with T.I.) and Best Dance Recording for SexyBack.

Timberlake released a number of singles and collaborations from 2008 to 2012, but returned to music to release two albums The 20/20 Experience and The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2 in 2013. The album won three Grammys in 2014 for Best Music Video (Suit and Tie with Jay-Z), Best R&B Song (Pusher Love Girl) and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (Holy Grail with Jay-Z).

Timberlake's part-time hiatus from music was to pursue an acting career. He was in four films at that time frame: 2008's The Love Guru, 2010's The Social Network and three movies all released in 2011, Bad Teacher, Friends with Benefits and In Time.

In 2017, he released the song Can't Stop the Feeling for the 2016 movie Trolls. It was nominated for an Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) Academy Award and won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media in 2017.

Timberlake will return to Saturday Night Live as its musical guest with Dakota Johnson as host. His SNL comeback marks his seventh as a musical guest. He's also part of the Five-Timers Club as he has hosted five times. He celebrated this milestone with a skit in March 2013 which included other five-timers Paul Simon, Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, and Candice Bergen.