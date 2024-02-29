Iowa women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark, the newly crowned scoring queen in women's college basketball history, launches three's from distances that most men's basketball players wouldn't dream of. She also hits an extraordinarily high percentage of them. During the 2022-23 season, Clark hit 42.9 percent of three's from 25 to 30 feet, per Ben Pickman of The Athletic. For context, Stephen Curry hit 42.0 percent. Clark's catch-and-shoot three-point percentage is just as prolific. In 2022-23, she hit 39.5 percent of her catch-and-shoot three-point attempts, 3 percentage points higher than Bucks guard Damian Lillard.
And of course, we're also not yet considering in how gifted of a passer Clark has proven to be. At the time of this writing, Clark's 1,049 career assists are the fifth-most in NCAA history. She's 117 assists shy of becoming the all-time assist leader in women's college basketball history, on top of being its leading scorer.
So it's understandable that everyone in the sports world would have a take on Clark, particularly Kansas Jayhawks men's coach Bill Self. Self has coached Kansas to two National Championships and an additional two Final Four appearances. This year's Jayhawks squad could be considered one of the weakest of his tenure in Lawrence, in large part because they are, by any measure, a middle of the pack offensive team. The Jayhawks currently rank 95th in points per game, 119th in offensive rating, 169th in three-point percentage, and an abysmal 319th in three-pointers made. So when Bill Self was asked about Clark's pursuit of Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record, and whether she could compete for a spot on his Jayhawks roster, he had this to say:
Self was asked if Caitlin Clark could play on this #Kubball team:
His response: Have you watched us shoot it?
He reiterated how impressive she is and she absolutely could play on this team.
Of the eight players on the Kansas Jayhawks roster who average at least eight minutes per game, only one (Dajuan Harris) shoots a better percentage than Clark. It should be noted that the difference is .002%, and Harris averages 2.3 attempts per game. Clark is shooting 40 percent on nearly 14 three-point attempts per game, and is a career 38 percent shooter from three-point range. And if you've seen Clark play, you know these aren't easy, catch-and-shoot three's. She's often creating her own shot off the dribble, and shooting from Curry range. Amazingly, a younger generation of hoops fans will likely come to know shooting from the center logo as “Shooting from Caitlin Clark range.”
After narrowly being edged out by Stephen Curry in a high-profile three-point shootout during NBA All-Star Weekend, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu shared with the world a wise and valuable lesson that many knew already: “If you can shoot, you can shoot. It doesn't matter if you're a girl or a boy.”
No need to look any further than Ionescu or Clark for proof of that.