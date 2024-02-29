Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is seemingly breaking records left and right, and she is now closing in on the NCAA overall scoring record, men's and women's, of 3,667 points, which was set by Pete Maravich at LSU from 1967 to 1970. Clark needs 18 more points to top Maravich, and she will have the chance to do so in the regular season finale against Ohio State at home on Sunday.
“Pete's record, that's getting closer and closer,” Caitlin Clark said, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “I vividly remember even people in high school coming up to me and talking about Pete, and [saying] ‘You need to watch him on YouTube.'”
Sunday's matchup features the No. 2 Ohio State women's basketball program going up against Clark and No. 6 Iowa. It is an important game, scoring record aside. Iowa lost to Ohio State earlier in the season on the road, and the Hawkeyes are looking to avenge that by winning.
The Buckeyes have clinched the Big Ten regular season title, but the game could decide whether Iowa finishes second or third in the conference standings. Clark knows the importance of the game itself.
“My first goal is focusing on Ohio State, but it's super special just to be in the same realm as a lot of these really talented players that have done a lot for just basketball in general,” Clark said, via Voepel.
Clark will try to score 18 or more and lead Iowa to a win. Then attention turns to the Big Ten tournament to try to maximize seeding in the NCAA Tournament.