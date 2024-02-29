Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark put up another incredible performance, this time against Minnesota, scoring 30 and recording a triple double while passing former Kansas Jayhawks player Lynette Woodard for the major-college women's basketball scoring mark.
Caitlin Clark passed Lynette Woodard with her last bucket of the game. Woodard spoke on the success that Clark has had with Iowa women's basketball after her record was passed.
“I know what it must mean to her because I've been there,” Lynette Woodard said, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “I would have some wisdom for her if we ever talk, and I hope that we will one day. … I think she's an awesome player. I would love to meet her. But what I saw would be between her and I, because I can share some things that nobody knows. She will be the only one that will understand what I'm saying because she's doing it.”
Clark is now 18 points away from breaking Pete Maravich's overall NCAA scoring record. With Iowa women's basketball playing on Sunday at home against No. 2 Ohio State, she has a chance to break the record in the regular season finale.
It will be interesting to see how Clark fares on Sunday against Ohio State. It is a chance to get a big win going into the Big Ten Tournament. It could prove to be the difference between Iowa getting a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The win is more important to Clark, but fans will be watching to see if she makes history.