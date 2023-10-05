After an uphill battle against the Texas Longhorns, the Kansas football program prepares to take on the UFC Knights in another Big 12 football matchup. UCF football has had its share of tough games. The 3-2 Knights are not as electric as they have been in recent years, but the Jayhawks still need to bring their best performance. There is a chance Kansas could get star quarterback Jalon Daniels back for the matchup.

Daniels missed the game against Texas due to a back injury. His availability for the UCF game will be a game-time decision, per Brett McMurphy. In the meantime, QB Jason Bean will make his third start of the season.

Can Kansas overcome the absence of Jalon Daniels?

The Kansas football squad has a record of 4-1 on the season. Besides their tough loss to Texas, they have played considerably well.

The Jayhawks miss the duties of Daniels, who was a preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year candidate. Daniels led the Jayhawks to an undefeated start to the season. Now, other players will need to step up to keep the teams' success going.

Jason Bean went 9-21 in passes against Texas throwing for 136 yards and one touchdown. Understandably, he did not have the best day. The Kansas football team faced one of the best squads in the country.

UFC will not bolster the same defensive might as the Longhorns, so Kansas has a chance to win without Daniels.

The Jayhawks have an opportunity to prove themselves as a real threat in Big 12 football play. If Jalon Daniels misses the Kansas-UCF game, all is not lost. The star QB can time take to recover while the other Jayhawks hold the fort down.