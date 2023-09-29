The Kansas football Week 5 matchup will have them clashing with fellow Big 12 rival (for now) the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in what could be a monumental conference game this Saturday. This matchup not only signifies an important conference battle but also serves as the swan song of these two teams as Big 12 opponents. With both teams boasting impressive 4-0 records, this showdown could prove to have massive implications moving forward in the college football season.

The Longhorns enter this game with a perfect 4-0 record, a feat they haven't achieved since 2012. Their latest triumph, a resounding 38-6 victory over Baylor, showcased the prowess of their running back, Jonathan Brooks, who amassed 106 rushing yards and notched two touchdowns. Texas has been on a scoring rampage as of late, but Kansas aims to be the hurdle that finally slows them down.

Kansas, too, is experiencing a resurgence under head coach Lance Leipold. They also currently stand at a very underrated 4-0 for the second consecutive season. In their Big 12 opener against BYU, quarterback Jalon Daniels shone, throwing for 130 yards and three touchdowns. The Jayhawks' defense also made its presence felt by scoring a pair of touchdowns, solidifying their reputation as a formidable force. Running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw have been a dynamic duo, combining for an impressive 629 yards and eight touchdowns.

While Texas and Kansas have faced off 21 times previously, this game marks a historic first—a battle between two ranked teams. Kansas has had its moments of glory against Texas in the past, with notable wins in 2016 and 2021. However, the Longhorns football team maintains a dominant 17-4 all-time record in the series. But can the Jayhawks do the unthinkable and ruin Texas' season? Let's delve into some Kansas football Week 5 predictions.

4. Jalon Daniels shines on big stage for Kansas football

Jalon Daniels, despite missing the first game of the season with an injury, is one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12. In just three games, he has thrown for over 700 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception. What's most impressive really is his 77.8 percent completion percentage. He'll need definitely need to be accurate and completing his passes against the Longhorns defense.

But despite facing a formidable Texas defense that ranks ninth in points allowed, Jalon Daniels rises to the occasion for the Jayhawks football team and has one of the best games of his career. A lot of that will have to do with the play-calling of Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

Kotelnicki has a way of utilizing his offense in multiple ways that has been keeping opposing defenses on their toes. This is a very balanced offense that tends to you some trickery through the option and misdirection. Nonetheless, look for Daniels to have a career game, throwing for two touchdowns and 275 yards, with another 30 on the ground.

3. Kansas defense becomes a problem for Texas football

This could be a back and forth, rather high-scoring game between these two. Kansas is going to be giving the Longhorns all they can handle in this game, from not only the offense but the defense as well. If Quinn Ewers looks shaky and inconsistent like he did in the Wyoming game a few weeks ago, the Jayhawks could be in business. Kansas football has shown they have the ability to not only get to the quarterback but can create turnovers as well, as was evident in last weeks game when they returned a fumble and interception for two scores. Keeping Ewers disrupted most of that night can will have him make mistakes, making errant throws resulting in interceptions.

2. Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw will each score a touchdown

Controlling the clock against Texas is going to be crucial in this game. Kansas football can't afford to be sliced and diced by Ewers and his receivers or have the ball ran down their throats by Jonathon Brooks. Running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw will need to play a big role in Saturday's showdown if Kansas wants to have a shot and beating the Longhorns. They will continue their impressive season, collectively rushing for over 130 yards and a touchdown each. Their ability to control the clock and wear down the Texas defense keeps Kansas in contention until the final whistle.

1. Kansas football loses a thriller to Texas

While Texas is expected to secure the win, the game will be much closer than many anticipate. The Longhorns are currently favored by 16.5 points. But I believe that Kansas, by great efforts on both sides of the ball, will keep this close to where it has to be decided in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, this Texas football team is for real this season and pull out a tough fought victory at home.