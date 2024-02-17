KD's flow on this song is getting the praise it deserves

Kevin Durant‘s versatile talents extend beyond the basketball court as his recent collaboration with Ohio rapper Stalley on the track “Scared Money” has earned him acclaim from Grammy Award-winning artist Killer Mike, per HipHopDX.

Released on Friday (February 16) alongside a captivating music video, the song showcases Durant's smooth delivery and lyrical prowess, prompting Killer Mike to give his stamp of approval. Retweeting a post seeking opinions on KD's verse, Killer Mike praised the Phoenix Suns player, hailing him as “Shawty Smooth with the style and slick with the bars. Bravo Brother.”

In his verse, Durant exudes confidence, rapping, “And nah, baby, I don’t like bein’ humble, I hang with mongrels. Gotta pay attention, it’s a god sittin’ amongst you and you know it!” His seamless integration into the track highlights his natural talent and passion for music.

Speaking to Billboard, Stalley shared the organic process behind the collaboration, revealing that Kevin Durant eagerly hopped on the track after expressing interest. “He sent it back faster than some rappers,” Stalley remarked, emphasizing Durant's commitment and efficiency.

Beyond basketball, Durant's involvement in music has been steadily growing. He previously served as an executive on Drake's album, collaborated with NBA counterpart LeBron James on a song, and is rumored to feature on an upcoming track with Lil Wayne. With his multifaceted talents and evident passion for music, Durant's potential impact on the music industry, whether as an artist or behind the scenes, is undeniable.

As Durant's career evolves, it's clear that his influence extends far beyond the basketball court, making waves in the realm of music with his impressive contributions and collaborations.