KD might make it out the league with this verse

NBA superstar Kevin Durant is making waves in the music world with his unexpected venture into rap, TMZ reports. Teaming up with artist Stalley on the track “Scared Money,” Durant showcases his lyrical skills and proves he's a force to be reckoned with both on and off the court.

According to Stalley, the collaboration came about organically, with Durant expressing interest in hopping on a beat after being inspired by a boom-bap instrumental suggested by mutual friend Travonne Edwards. Durant wasted no time in delivering his verse, impressing Stalley with his quick turnaround time.

Woke up to a Kevin Durant banger what can’t he do man 😮‍💨🔥 #Goat pic.twitter.com/4FJeFi47jk — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) February 16, 2024

The track, which features Durant rapping about his grandmother, Barbara Davis, has garnered praise from fans who were pleasantly surprised by Durant's flow and lyrical prowess. With lines like “RIP to Barbara Davis, We hit another layer, When she speak to me, it’s like she saying prayers,” Durant demonstrates his ability to deliver heartfelt and meaningful lyrics.

The collaboration between Durant and Stalley will be featured on Stalley's upcoming album “Peerless,” set to drop in March. Although Durant won't be able to join Stalley for a live performance due to his commitments as a starter for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, fans can still look forward to experiencing the track in all its glory when the album releases.

This isn't the first time Kevin Durant has dabbled in the music industry, as he previously collaborated with LeBron James on a track that leaked years ago. With his undeniable talent and passion for music, Durant's foray into rap may just be the beginning of a successful side career once his illustrious NBA journey comes to an end.