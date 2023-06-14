The Chicago Bears are hoping to provide quarterback Justin Fields with much better protection in the 2023 NFL season. Part of that includes keeping offensive lineman Tevin Jenkins on the field. Jenkins was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury before the end of last season, but he appears to be ready to go at the start of Bears' minicamp.

Jenkins was seen on the field during the Bears' first day of mandatory workouts, according to USA Today's Alyssa Barbieri. The third-year player will be playing a new position in front of Justin Fields. Jenkins moved from tackle to left guard. Cody Whitehair is back at center, where he started his NFL career before spending time at left guard.

“It’s been good,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus of the offensive line, via USA Today. “I just talked to C-Mo (offensive line coach Chris Morgan) earlier today about it and the continuity that’s really starting to gel, having guys next to each other; Braxton (Jones) next to the guard and also Nate (Davis) next to the other young (lineman). So, they’ve got some youth next to some experience there. We like it, and it’s starting to gel.”

The Bears invested in protecting Fields during the offseason, giving Davis a $30 million contract in free agency to be Chicago's starting right guard. Davis played his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

No quarterback was sacked more than Fields last season. Fields tied Russell Wilson with a league-high 55 sacks. Both players only started 15 games in the 17-game schedule.

Fields is responsible for some of those sacks, though plenty of the blame belongs to the Bears' offensive line. Chicago hopes that more cohesion and experience up front can help Fields take a leap in his third NFL season.