Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Chicago Bears entered the NFL free agency period with numerous holes on their roster as the most cap space in the entire league. Chicago has put that cap space to use as the Bears have recently made two impressive free agency splashes.

The Bears have signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year, $72 million contract with $50 million guaranteed, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Chicago has also signed guard Nate Davis, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He’ll receive a three-year deal worth $30 million with $19.25 guaranteed, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network confirmed.

Edmunds’ deal is the largest four-year contract among inside linebackers in the NFL. He comes to Chicago after spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills. Edmunds is a two-time Pro Bowl with 565 tackles, 35 passes defended and 27 interceptions in his career.

Davis joins the Bears after four years with the Tennessee Titans. He started 54 games for Tennessee, allowing just 8.5 sacks in that span. This past season, Davis earned a career-best 70.6 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Both players fill a major need for the Bears. Chicago traded away Roquan Smith at last year’s trade deadline. They needed a defensive leader. Tremaine Edmunds gives them exactly that. Justin Fields needed much more help alongside the offensive line. Nate Davis gives Chicago and Fields much more security.

The Bears have been buzzing this offseason. After trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers, Chicago has now been busy in the NFL free agency market. Edmunds and Davis are the two latest free agency splashes for Chicago as the franchise looks to get back to winning.