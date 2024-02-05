Three Grammys and a pair of handcuffs?

Killer Mike, recent recipient of three Grammys, was detained an hour before the 66th Grammy Awards began, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The rapper won three awards during the premiere ceremony, picking up trophies for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Scientists & Engineers, and Best Rap Album for Michael.

According to THR senior staff writer Chris Gardner, the rapper was taken away in handcuffs from the Crypto.com arena after his win. In the video he posted on X (formerly Twitter), a voice can heard shouting, “Free Mike!”

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

A security officer from the arena also said that Killer Mike was detained on a misdemeanor charge. The specific charge is still unknown and has nothing to do with the event. The Los Angeles Police Department has been involved.

A source also added that “it's a big nothing.” The rapper may be released later in the evening. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. was reportedly seen talking to the security staff and Killer Mike's team for about 10 to 20 minutes before he headed backstage.

The rapper's team was asked for further details, but declined to comments. The magazine has also asked representatives from the Recording Academy and CBS for comments.

Killer Mike's three Grammy wins came after more than two decades after his first in 2003 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for his collaboration with OutKast, The Whole World.

In his speech at the pre-show at the Peacock Theater, the rapper said, “For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bullshit. I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”