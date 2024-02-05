The 2024 Grammys are going down tonight. Trevor Noah is hosting this year's ceremony.

2024 Grammys winners

Taylor Swift with a Grammy and CBS logo.

How to watch the 2024 Grammys and what to expect
How to watch the 2024 Grammys and what to expect

Nathanael Fakes ·

Miley Cyrus with a Grammy Award.
Miley Cyrus set to perform massive hit at Grammys

Nathanael Fakes ·

Why Taylor Swift deserves to sweep the 2024 Grammys
Why Taylor Swift deserves to sweep the 2024 Grammys

Thea Felicity ·

Below are all of the nominees in the major categories with winners bolded.

Album of the Year

  • Boygenius — The Record
  • Janelle Monáe — The Age of Pleasure
  • Jon Batiste — World Music Radio
  • Lana Del Rey — Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
  • Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation
  • Olivia Rodrigo — Guts
  • SZA — SOS
  • Taylor Swift — Midnights

Record of the Year

  • Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”
  • Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”
  • Jon Batiste — “Worship”
  • Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
  • SZA — “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
  • Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Song of the Year

  • Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”
  • Dua Lipa — “Dance the Night”
  • Jon Batiste — “Butterfly”
  • Lana Del Rey — “A&W”
  • Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
  • SZA — “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

  • Coco Jones
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

Best Country Solo Performance

  • Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
  • Brandy Clark — “Buried”
  • Luke Combs — “Fast Car”
  • Dolly Parton — “The Last Thing On My Mind”
  • Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

  • Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings — “High Note”
  • Brothers Osborne — “Nobody’s Nobody”
  • WINNER: Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”
  • Vince Gill & Paul Franklin — “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
  • Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — “Save Me”
  • Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton — “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Best Country Song

  • Brandy Clark — “Buried”
  • Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”
  • Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”
  • Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
  • Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”

Best Country Album

  • Kelsea Ballerini — “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat”
  • Brothers Osborne — “Brothers Osborne”
  • Zach Bryan — “Zach Bryan”
  • Tyler Childers — “Rustin’ In The Rain”
  • Lainey Wilson — “Bell Bottom Country”

Best Rock Album

  • Foo Fighters — But Here We Are
  • Greta Van Fleet — Starcatcher
  • Metallica — 72 Seasons
  • Paramore — This Is Why
  • Queens of the Stone Age — In Times New Roman…

Best Rap Performance

  • Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar — “The Hillbillies”
  • Black Thought — “Love Letter”
  • Coi Leray — “Players”
  • Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”
  • Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane — “Scientists & Engineers”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage —“Sittin’ On Top Of The World”
  • Doja Cat — “Attention”
  • Drake and 21 Savage — “Spin Bout U”WINNER: Lil Durk featuring J. Cole — “All My Life”
  • SZA — “Low”

Best Rap Song

  • Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat) — “Attention”
  • (From Barbie The Album) — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua) — “Barbie World”
  • Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert) — “Just Wanna Rock”
  • Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin
  • Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage) — “Rich Flex”
  • Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane) — “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”

Best Rap Album

  • Drake & 21 Savage — “Her Loss”
  • Killer Mike — “Michael”
  • Metro Boomin — “Heroes & Villains”
  • Nas — “King’s Disease III”
  • Travis Scott — “Utopia”

Best R&B Performance

  • Chris Brown — “Summer Too Hot”
  • Robert Glasper featuring Sir and Alex Haley — “Back to Love”
  • Coco Jones —“ICU”
  • Victoria Monet — “How Does It Make You Feel”
  • SZA — “Kill Bill”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • Babyface ft. Coco Jones — “Simple”
  • Kenyon Dixon — “Lucky”
  • Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét — “Hollywood”
  • PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol — “Good Morning”
  • SZA — “Love Language”

Best R&B Song

  • Coco Jones — “ICU”
  • Halle — “Angel”Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley — “Back to Love”
  • SZA — “Snooze”
  • Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Best R&B Album

  • Babyface — Girls Night Out
  • Coco Jones — What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
  • Emily King — Special Occasion
  • WINNER: Victoria Monet — Jaguar II
  • Summer Walker — Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?” (“Barbie”)
  • Doja Cat — “Paint the Town Red”Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
  • Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish — “Never Felt So Alone”
  • Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste — “Candy Necklace”
  • Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile — “Thousand Miles”
  • SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers — “Ghost in the Machine”
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice — “Karma”

Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillion
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas
  • Justin Tranter

Producer of the Year, non-classical

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst D’Mile Memile II
  • Hit boy
  • Metro Boomin’
  • Daniel Nigro

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Taylor Swift — Midnights
  • Olivia Rodrigo — Guts
  • Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation
  • Kelly Clarkson — Chemistry
  • Ed Sheeran — – (Subtract)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway — “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim”

Rickie Lee Jones — “Pieces of Treasure”

Laufey — “Bewitched”

Pentatonix — “Holidays Around the World”

Bruce Springsteen — “Only the Strong Survive”

Various — “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3”

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons — “Traveling Wildfire”

The Milk Carton Kids — “I Only See The Moon”

WINNER: Joni Mitchell — “Joni Mitchell At Newport (Live)”

Nickel Creek — “Celebrants”

Old Crow Medicine Show — “Jubilee”

Paul Simon — “Seven Psalms”

Rufus Wainwright — “Folkocracy”

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah — “I Wish You Would”

Wanda Sykes — “I’m An Entertainer”

Chris Rock — “Selective Outrage”

Sarah Silverman — “Someone You Love”

WINNER: Dave Chappelle — “What’s In A Name?”

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alboran — “La Cuarta Hoja”

Alemor — “Beautiful HUmans, Vol. 1”

Paula Areanas — “A Ciegas”

Pedro Capo — “La Neta

Maluma — “Don Juan”

WINNER: Gaby Moreno — “X Mí (Vol. 1)”

Best Latin Rock, Urban of Alternative Album

Cabra — “Martínez”

Diamante Eléctrico — “Leche de Tigre”

WINNER, TIED: Juanes — “Vida Cotidiana”

WINNER, TIED: Natalia Lafourcade — “De Todas Las Flores”

Fito Paez — “EADDA9223”

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys — “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas — “More Than a Love Song”

WINNER: Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters — “Rescued”

Metallica — “Lux Æterna”

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed — “Bad Man”

Ghost — “Phantom of the Opera”

WINNER: Metallica — “72 Seasons”

Slipknot — “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox — “Jaded”

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters — “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age — “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones — “Angry”

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays — “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys — “Body Paint”

Boygenius — “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey — “A&W”

WINNER: Paramore — “This Is Why”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys — “The Car”

WINNER: Boygenius — “The Record”

Lana Del Rey — “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Gorillaz — “Cracker Island”

PJ Harvey — “I Inside The Old Year Dying”

Best African Music Performance

  • Olamide — “Amapiano”
  • Burna Boy — “City Boys”
  • Davido Featuring Musa Keys — “UNAVAILABLE”
  • Ayra Starr — “Rush”'
  • Tyla — “Water”

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

  • Meryl Streep — “Big Tree”
  • William Shatner — “Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder”
  • Rick Rubin — “The Creative Act: A Way Of Being”
  • Senator Bernie Sanders — “It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism”
  • Michelle Obama — “The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times”