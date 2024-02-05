The 2024 Grammys are going down tonight. Trevor Noah is hosting this year's ceremony.
2024 Grammys winners
Below are all of the nominees in the major categories with winners bolded.
Album of the Year
- Boygenius — The Record
- Janelle Monáe — The Age of Pleasure
- Jon Batiste — World Music Radio
- Lana Del Rey — Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo — Guts
- SZA — SOS
- Taylor Swift — Midnights
Record of the Year
- Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”
- Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”
- Jon Batiste — “Worship”
- Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
- SZA — “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
- Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
Song of the Year
- Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”
- Dua Lipa — “Dance the Night”
- Jon Batiste — “Butterfly”
- Lana Del Rey — “A&W”
- Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
- SZA — “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
Best New Artist
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Best Country Solo Performance
- Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
- Brandy Clark — “Buried”
- Luke Combs — “Fast Car”
- Dolly Parton — “The Last Thing On My Mind”
- Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings — “High Note”
- Brothers Osborne — “Nobody’s Nobody”
- WINNER: Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”
- Vince Gill & Paul Franklin — “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
- Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — “Save Me”
- Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton — “We Don’t Fight Anymore”
Best Country Song
- Brandy Clark — “Buried”
- Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”
- Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”
- Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”
Best Country Album
- Kelsea Ballerini — “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat”
- Brothers Osborne — “Brothers Osborne”
- Zach Bryan — “Zach Bryan”
- Tyler Childers — “Rustin’ In The Rain”
- Lainey Wilson — “Bell Bottom Country”
Best Rock Album
- Foo Fighters — But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet — Starcatcher
- Metallica — 72 Seasons
- Paramore — This Is Why
- Queens of the Stone Age — In Times New Roman…
Best Rap Performance
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar — “The Hillbillies”
- Black Thought — “Love Letter”
- Coi Leray — “Players”
- Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane — “Scientists & Engineers”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage —“Sittin’ On Top Of The World”
- Doja Cat — “Attention”
- Drake and 21 Savage — “Spin Bout U”WINNER: Lil Durk featuring J. Cole — “All My Life”
- SZA — “Low”
Best Rap Song
- Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat) — “Attention”
- (From Barbie The Album) — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua) — “Barbie World”
- Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert) — “Just Wanna Rock”
- Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin
- Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage) — “Rich Flex”
- Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane) — “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”
Best Rap Album
- Drake & 21 Savage — “Her Loss”
- Killer Mike — “Michael”
- Metro Boomin — “Heroes & Villains”
- Nas — “King’s Disease III”
- Travis Scott — “Utopia”
Best R&B Performance
- Chris Brown — “Summer Too Hot”
- Robert Glasper featuring Sir and Alex Haley — “Back to Love”
- Coco Jones —“ICU”
- Victoria Monet — “How Does It Make You Feel”
- SZA — “Kill Bill”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Babyface ft. Coco Jones — “Simple”
- Kenyon Dixon — “Lucky”
- Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét — “Hollywood”
- PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol — “Good Morning”
- SZA — “Love Language”
Best R&B Song
- Coco Jones — “ICU”
- Halle — “Angel”Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley — “Back to Love”
- SZA — “Snooze”
- Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
Best R&B Album
- Babyface — Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones — What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
- Emily King — Special Occasion
- WINNER: Victoria Monet — Jaguar II
- Summer Walker — Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?” (“Barbie”)
- Doja Cat — “Paint the Town Red”Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
- Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish — “Never Felt So Alone”
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste — “Candy Necklace”
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile — “Thousand Miles”
- SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers — “Ghost in the Machine”
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice — “Karma”
Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillion
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillion
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Producer of the Year, non-classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst D’Mile Memile II
- Hit boy
- Metro Boomin’
- Daniel Nigro
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Taylor Swift — Midnights
- Olivia Rodrigo — Guts
- Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation
- Kelly Clarkson — Chemistry
- Ed Sheeran — – (Subtract)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Liz Callaway — “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim”
Rickie Lee Jones — “Pieces of Treasure”
Laufey — “Bewitched”
Pentatonix — “Holidays Around the World”
Bruce Springsteen — “Only the Strong Survive”
Various — “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3”
Best Folk Album
Dom Flemons — “Traveling Wildfire”
The Milk Carton Kids — “I Only See The Moon”
WINNER: Joni Mitchell — “Joni Mitchell At Newport (Live)”
Nickel Creek — “Celebrants”
Old Crow Medicine Show — “Jubilee”
Paul Simon — “Seven Psalms”
Rufus Wainwright — “Folkocracy”
Best Comedy Album
Trevor Noah — “I Wish You Would”
Wanda Sykes — “I’m An Entertainer”
Chris Rock — “Selective Outrage”
Sarah Silverman — “Someone You Love”
WINNER: Dave Chappelle — “What’s In A Name?”
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alboran — “La Cuarta Hoja”
Alemor — “Beautiful HUmans, Vol. 1”
Paula Areanas — “A Ciegas”
Pedro Capo — “La Neta
Maluma — “Don Juan”
WINNER: Gaby Moreno — “X Mí (Vol. 1)”
Best Latin Rock, Urban of Alternative Album
Cabra — “Martínez”
Diamante Eléctrico — “Leche de Tigre”
WINNER, TIED: Juanes — “Vida Cotidiana”
WINNER, TIED: Natalia Lafourcade — “De Todas Las Flores”
Fito Paez — “EADDA9223”
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys — “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas — “More Than a Love Song”
WINNER: Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters — “Rescued”
Metallica — “Lux Æterna”
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed — “Bad Man”
Ghost — “Phantom of the Opera”
WINNER: Metallica — “72 Seasons”
Slipknot — “Hive Mind”
Spiritbox — “Jaded”
Best Rock Song
WINNER: Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters — “Rescued”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”
Queens of the Stone Age — “Emotion Sickness”
The Rolling Stones — “Angry”
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays — “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys — “Body Paint”
Boygenius — “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey — “A&W”
WINNER: Paramore — “This Is Why”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys — “The Car”
WINNER: Boygenius — “The Record”
Lana Del Rey — “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Gorillaz — “Cracker Island”
PJ Harvey — “I Inside The Old Year Dying”
Best African Music Performance
- Olamide — “Amapiano”
- Burna Boy — “City Boys”
- Davido Featuring Musa Keys — “UNAVAILABLE”
- Ayra Starr — “Rush”'
- Tyla — “Water”
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Meryl Streep — “Big Tree”
- William Shatner — “Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder”
- Rick Rubin — “The Creative Act: A Way Of Being”
- Senator Bernie Sanders — “It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism”
- Michelle Obama — “The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times”