Kim Kardashian's new comedy that's in development, The Fifth Wheel, gets a new home at Netflix after bidding war.

After bidding wars that saw five bids from various distributors and streamers, it seems Netflix has won the battle, as Deadline reveals.

Kardashian is set to play the fifth wheel, along with a cast of females that hasn't been revealed.

For how it happened, Niiija Kuykendall's mid-budget film team at Netflix picked up the package.

The movie has Paula Pell and Janine Brito as co-writers. Pell will produce with Kardashian, and it's reported that Kim is very hands-on in the process. She shows up for meetings, pitches, and more. Apparently, it worked since she could sell this film quickly after the strikes.

According to TMZ, the film isn't written or shot yet. It's just an idea that was sold and will now be made.

As for Pell and Brito, they're very established comedy writers for television. Pell has a lot of Saturday Night Live credits and also wrote the movie Sisters, which stars Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

Kardashian hasn't done much acting in her career. She's known for voicing a couple of Paw Patrol films and was in a scene for American Horror Story on FX. Otherwise, she's more known for reality, like her show on Hulu, The Kardashians.

The package for The Fifth Wheel came about quickly, coming together in just days. Normally, things like this take weeks or months. However, after Pell and Brito pitched Kardashian immediately after the strike, it moved on it right away.

Stay tuned for updates as Kim Kardashian's The Fifth Wheel gets more developed and then, at some point, streams on Netflix.