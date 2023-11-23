Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit was not one of North West's favorite. She came for her mother's look on "The Kardashians."

Kim Kardashian has a hilarious critic on her hands. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, North West, Kim's oldest daughter, is seen critiquing her mom's dress for this year's Met Gala.

“North can be critical,” Kim explained in her confidential. “I had John Galliano fitting me for a dress and North was giving notes. This is just her vibe.”

To be specific, the 10-year-old hilariously compared Kim's dress to something you'd find out of the dollar store.

“I like the pearls, I just don’t like how it looks like it’s from the dollar store,” North said.

The 10-year-old later asked if her mom would get a wedgie from her dress trying to teach her a lesson on how to be critical but not mean.

“There's a way to be honest and not hurt people's feelings, and I want you to learn that,” Kardashian told her daughter.

Kim later added: “All North wants to do is rate people's outfits, and she loves to critique,” Kardashian said. “North is like the new Joan Rivers if you ask me. And you can't really take it seriously, getting roasted by a 10-year-old, so I never do. But it stings a little.”

Kim is not the only person North was critiquing as a later clip showed her watching people enter the Met Gala via a livestream back in May. She was joined by Scott Disick and his daughter, Penelope.

Both Penelope and North took jabs at Pete Davidson, who dated Kim for nine months last year.

“You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station,” North quipped at Davidson's outfit choice. He wore a black suit with a bright blue dress shirt. He accessorized with a black top hat and black sunglasses.

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu on Thursdays.