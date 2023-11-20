Kim Kardashian will star and produce in the comedy The 5th Wheel. The reality superstar will co-produce with writer Paula Pell.

Reality super star and Skims founder Kim Kardashian is set to take on a new role: movie star, Deadline exclusively reported.

Kardashian will star in and produce the comedy The 5th Wheel written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito. Pell will produce the movie with Kardashian, and there are five bids five studio bids for the property.

Deadline stated that Kardashian has been “very hands-on” in pitching the female-driven film. She has been reportedly attending every meeting and studios are currently lined up to work with her.

Kardashian may have limited acting credits, appearing mostly on the Hulu reality show The Kardashians. She started her career in Hollywood as Brandy's assistant and then as Paris Hilton's.

She gained notoriety when she her sex tape with singer Ray J was leaked on the internet. This propelled her — and her family — to stardom in the hit reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians. The show ran on from 2007 to 2021.

Kim Kardashian has acting credits, including voicing a poodle in 2021's PAW Patrol: The Movie. Recently, her turn as publicist Siobhan Corbyn in the 12th season of FX's American Horror Story has garnered praise.

Pell was a writer for Satuday Night Live from 1995 to 2000. She won an Emmy for her writing work on Tina Fey's 30 Rock. She also starred in the Amy Poehler's 2019 directorial debut Wine Country.

Her musical comedy, Girls5Eva, was recently announced for a third season moving from Peacock to Netflix. Girls5Eva also stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps and Renée Elise Goldsberry.