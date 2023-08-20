No, it wasn't Kanye (mercifully), but Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian did make a surprising and probably equally unqualified presidential endorsement this weekend — for their mom Kris Jenner. Lord knows having no political or public service experience hasn't stopped reality television stars from running for (and winning) the presidency before — looking at you, 45, who's racking up indictments like they're KFC chicken wings! However, the endorsement was still pretty puzzling, both for how it was delivered and for its lack of clarity over how seriously to take the news.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian both posted on their Instagram Stories on Friday with photos and videos of a banner being pulled by an airplane across the sky that read “Kris Jenner for President!”

Details are murky over who charted the plane, and what purpose was intended by the publicity stunt — although maybe I just answered my own question. Regardless, apparently this isn't the first time Kris Jenner has teased the prospect of running for president. The Kardashians matriarch, 67, expressed her desire to run in a TikTok video last year.

Although that first announcement was a Punk'd style prank by Jenner, part of the easily forgettable 2022 viral “U Just Got Krissed #krissed” dancing meme, this latest tease of Kris Jenner's presidential ambitions feels slightly less tongue-in-cheek. Either we're supposed to take the prospect more seriously this time around, or Kim and Khloé Kardashian just don't have the best comedic sensibilities. Or both! Whatever the inspirations behind the posts, one thing is certain — it must not feel great to be Hillary Clinton this week. First she found out she shared a name with an impending and hazardous once-in-a-lifetime Southern California hurricane, and now she finds out she shares first-female-presidential-ambitions with an impending and hazardous once-in-a-lifetime Southern California hurricane of a momager.