Kris Jenner has being a mom and a manager down. “Momager” Jenner shared her tips and tricks to how she accomplishes balancing the both of them at the same time.

“I've been a mom and a manager for so long now that we have such a good rhythm in place,” Kris Jenner told TooFab. “Sometimes the roles do overlap, but I try to see it from both sides and ensure that I'm being the most supportive for that situation. The key is always communication.”

Jenner, 67, has six children: Kourtney, 44, Kim, 42, Khloe, 39, Rob, 36, Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 25, and a whopping 12 grandchildren, with her 13th on the way.

As for Jenner's summer plans as a momager, it's a packed schedule. She revealed how far in advance she begins planning for birthday celebrations. (There are three Kardashian-Jenner family members who have summer birthdays).

“I love summer! We've been filming our next season for the Hulu show so it's been busy so far but looking forward to hopefully traveling before the summer ends. I love to start planning for birthday celebrations and gifts months in advance. I actually start planning for Christmas in July. These special moments and holidays are my favorite times of the year.”

Her entire family almost also has business side to their reality TV life. Jenner said she's “always looking for ways to connect” with brands she and her family love, sharing that she reaches out to brands to reach deals.

“When one of the girls has an idea or a find, I usually take the lead on seeing what we can do to create a partnership,” she explained. “It's been an incredible journey to get work with some of the best companies out there!”