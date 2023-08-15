Donald Trump, along with 18 others, were indicted by a Fulton County, Georgia D.A. with one name standing out: Trevian C. Kutti — former publicist of Kanye West.

While Kutti is not as well-known as other names including Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, she is known as the former publicist of West. She was also seen trying to convince Ruby Freeman to confess to committing election fraud during the 2020 presidential election. The incident was caught on video in 2021.

There counts of both 30 and 31 indictment charges against Kanye West's former publicist Trevian C. Kutti, Stephen Cliffguard Lee, and Harrison William Prescott Floyd with “conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statement and writings” and “influencing witnesses.”

Count 30 said that the three “unlawfully conspired to solicit, request, and importune Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County, Georgia, election worker, to engage in conduct constituting the felony offense of False Statements and Writings, O.C.G.A. § 16-10-20, by knowingly and willfully making a false statement and representation concerning events at State Farm Arena in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Georgia…with intent that said person engage in said conduct; and TREVIAN C. KUTTI traveled to Fulton County, Georgia, and placed a telephone call to Ruby Freeman while in Fulton County, Georgia, which were overt acts to effect the object of the conspiracy, contrary to the laws of said State, the good order, peace and dignity thereof.”

Count 31 says that the three “knowingly and unlawfully engaged in misleading conduct toward Ruby Freeman, aFulton County, Georgia, election worker, by stating that she needed protection and by purporting to offer her help, with intent to inﬂuence her testimony in an official proceeding inFulton County, Georgia, concerning events at State Farm Arena in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Georgia, contrary to the laws of said State, the good order, peace and dignity thereof.”

This is the fourth time in as many months that Donald Trump has been indicted.